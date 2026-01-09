KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Celebrity status and social media reach do not place anyone above the law, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today, stressing that the ban on advertising, promoting or sponsoring smoking products — including vapes — applies equally to celebrities, influencers and business owners.

Dzulkefly said he had taken note of the recent Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court ruling that convicted a local influencer for promoting smoking products on social media, describing the decision as a significant legal precedent in enforcing the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

He said the judgment sent a “clear and unequivocal” message that the prohibition under Section 9(1) of the Act is absolute, with no exceptions, regardless of status or popularity.

“Popularity is not a licence to bypass the law, especially when it involves risks to the younger generation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Dzulkefly added that legal action would remain a last resort, but warned that authorities would not hesitate to act if warnings were ignored.

“All influencers and digital content creators must be part of the solution, not contributors to the normalisation of smoking culture in society,” he said.

The minister was commenting on the conviction of comedian and entrepreneur Shuib Sepahtu, who was fined RM10,000 by the Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court yesterday for promoting smoking products on social media.

Shuib was penalised for promoting electronic cigarette (vape) products on his podcast channel, Dol’s Podcast, two years ago.

Dzulkefly said the ruling strengthened enforcement of Act 852 and underscored that the law applies to everyone, without exception, whether they are celebrities, influencers or business owners.