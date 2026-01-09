ISTANBUL, Jan 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the laying of a wreath at the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkiye, is a mandatory official protocol that must be observed by all heads of state during official visits to the country.

Anwar said the ceremony is not a matter of personal choice nor does it reflect the ideological stance of any leader, but is a long-established diplomatic requirement practised by the Turkish government.

“All heads of state undertaking official visits are required to perform the ceremony. Whether one agrees or not, it is part of the official programme that has been set,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference yesterday before he departed for home after concluding his three-day official visit to Turkiye.

Anwar said the practice applies regardless of the political party or leadership governing Turkiye and has been observed by all Malaysian prime ministers who have previously undertaken official visits to the country.

“Regardless of which government is in power in Turkiye, that is the requirement. All Malaysian prime ministers who previously made official visits, whether Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, also went through the same ceremony,” he said.

Anwar said the act of paying respects should be viewed within Turkiye’s historical context, particularly the role played by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in leading the resistance against attempts by the Allied powers after the First World War to fragment the territory of the Ottoman Empire, which ultimately led to the country’s liberation and the formation of the modern republic.

“Therefore, the Turkish people view Mustafa Kemal within that context. Of course, I have my own strong personal views, because during the period when he led and governed, there were certain decisions that I feel were not in line with my views, particularly on matters relating to Islam, language reform and script changes.

“… however, that does not erase his contributions, his role, or the way the Turkish people regard a great figure who succeeded in liberating their country from attempts to dismantle it and turn it into part of European colonial territories,” he said.

In this regard, Anwar advised the public not to make hasty judgments or pass condemnation without understanding the historical context and established international diplomatic practices that are customary in relations between nations. — Bernama