KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 9 — A female civil servant lost RM150,000 after being cheated by a phone scam syndicate.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said on Nov 4 last year, the 43-year-old victim was contacted by a male suspect posing as an insurance company representative.

He said the suspect informed her that her personal information had been abused, before connecting her to a friend of the suspect who was posing as a police officer.

“The suspect threatened to arrest the victim because she was found to be involved in criminal activities and money laundering.

“The suspect ordered the victim to take out a bank loan and open a new account for the purpose of depositing the money,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim, who was worried about being put in jail, took out a personal loan on Oct 28, 2025 and gave all bank details to the suspect to avoid legal action.

According to him, the victim realised she had been scammed after finding that the loan amount of RM150,000 in the new account had disappeared.

“Upon checking, there was a transfer of money from the victim’s account to an unknown account on January 6.

“The victim lodged a police report at 1.42 pm yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama