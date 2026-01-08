BINTULU, Jan 8 — It is now a mandatory requirement for all travel agencies offering umrah packages to have a bank guarantee, said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said he has directed the immediate implementation of the requirement following the latest incident where 36 umrah pilgrims were left stranded in Madinah after their travel agency allegedly failed to provide accommodation and return flight tickets as promised.

According to Tiong, the pilgrims, including elderly individuals and children, had each paid RM7,600 in full to the company.

However, he said they were left with financial and emotional distress when the agency failed to fulfil its basic obligations, forcing the group to seek public donations to fund their return journey.

Tiong said the incident once again highlighted the urgent need to enforce the bank guarantee requirement as a mandatory licensing condition for travel agencies offering umrah packages under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482).

He said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) had since last year announced its intention to enforce the measure to better protect pilgrims and consumers from irresponsible operators, while strengthening public confidence in the umrah and tourism industry.

“This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In fact, similar cases have happened repeatedly, causing public anger and leaving victims feeling helpless.

“Many pilgrims have suffered heavy losses and were forced to find their own way home without any support from the operators who should have been held accountable,” he pointed out.

Tiong said the bank guarantee would ensure pilgrims’ funds are always protected and that compensation could be channelled promptly in cases of fraud, negligence, or agency failure.

“This is not a burden on honest operators. Instead, it is a firm measure to build a safe and trustworthy tourism ecosystem and to restore public confidence,” he stressed.

Tiong shared that all 36 pilgrims arrived safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 on Tuesday, following assistance coordinated through the Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh.

He said preliminary investigations found that the company’s office was no longer operating and that there were several serious violations of the Tourism Industry Regulations 1992.

The ministry has conducted searches, recorded statements from the company, and affected pilgrims, as well as opened an investigation paper.

He added a recommendation to revoke the company’s licence is currently being finalised for consideration by the ministry’s top management.

From 2023 to October 2025, the ministry carried out 64 enforcement operations, resulting in four licence suspensions and two revocations.

Tiong added the recurrence of such cases shows that existing measures must be further strengthened.

He also urged the public to verify the licence status of travel agencies before making any payments and to immediately report any irregularities.

“Motac will not compromise with any operator who deceives pilgrims, neglects their welfare, or damages the country’s reputation. Firm and decisive action will continue to be taken,” he added. — The Borneo Post