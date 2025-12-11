Here are the three major highlights of Shopee’s 12.12 Birthday Sale:
1. Shopee Birthday Boxes: The Perfect Gifting Shortcut
Looking for gifts but short on time? Shopee’s limited-edition 12.12 Birthday Boxes make it easy. Starting from just RM12, these curated boxes offer up to 90% in savings across four price tiers.
Shoppers can expect high-value surprises from hero brands like Innisfree (RM12), Simplus (RM120), American Tourister (RM600), and Xiaomi (RM1200). These boxes are perfect for last-minute gifts, stocking fillers, and year-end self-care treats. All boxes drop at 8PM on 11 December, so get ready to check out fast!
2. Shopee Live Savings Featuring Exclusive Celebrity Drops & Restocks
Shopee Live brings even more ways for Malaysians to treat themselves this 12.12 without breaking the bank, with Birthday Box unboxings, stackable vouchers, and up to 50% off Shopee Lagi Murah deals daily.
The excitement peaks on 12 December with a 12-hour birthday livestream marathon starting at 12PM. At 8PM, Shopee’s 12.12 Birthday Sale ambassadors take the stage with exclusive releases:
- Dato’ Sri Aliff Syukri debuts a new Sallywho Handbag Collection design, along with his well-loved Jeruk Mangga + Jeruk Jambu combo restock.
- Bella Astillah joins the celebration with Baellova restock, perfect for holiday gifting or a festive style refresh.
This year’s 12.12 unites Shopee’s fan-favourite Knockout Deals, Shopee Lagi Murah discounts, and exclusive Shopee VIP perks into one high-value lineup.
For those eyeing a major upgrade, Shopee is rolling out two ultra-limited Knockout Deals:
- Yamaha motorcycle for just RM112 at
- 8PM on 11 December, and
- 12AM and 10AM on 12 December.
- Ogawa devices for only RM12 at
- 8PM on 11 December, and
- 12AM and 8PM on 12 December.
The savings don’t end there! Shopee VIP members enjoy 25% off no minimum daily and upsized savings up to RM200 at 8PM on 11 December, and at 12AM, 12PM, and 8PM on 12 December.
It’s never too late to join Shopee VIP to enjoy exclusive rewards for the year’s biggest birthday celebration!
Catch the 12.12 Birthday Sale to celebrate with Shopee
From curated Birthday Boxes to superstar livestreams and jaw-dropping flash deals, Shopee’s 12.12 Birthday Sale brings Malaysians more ways to save, upgrade their lifestyles, and wrap up the year with smarter savings.
Explore the full celebration at https://shopee.com.my/m/12-12 before the deals slip away!
