KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2025 -is here with the biggest savings for the year end. From RM12 steals to exclusive celebrity drops and limited-edition Birthday Boxes, Malaysians can treat themselves, grab last-minute gifts without breaking the bank, and enjoy massive savings before the holidays.Here are the three major highlights ofLooking for gifts but short on time? Shopee’s limited-editionmake it easy. Starting from just, these curated boxes offer up toin savings across four price tiers.Shoppers can expect high-value surprises from hero brands like(RM12),(RM120),(RM600), and(RM1200). These boxes are perfect for last-minute gifts, stocking fillers, and year-end self-care treats. All boxes drop at 8PM on 11 December, so get ready to check out fast!Shopee Live brings even more ways for Malaysians to treat themselves this 12.12 without breaking the bank, with Birthday Box unboxings, stackable vouchers, and up todaily.The excitement peaks onwith astarting atAtambassadors take the stage with exclusive releases:This year’s 12.12 unites Shopee’s fan-favouriteandinto one high-value lineup.For those eyeing a major upgrade, Shopee is rolling out two ultra-limitedBeyond Knockout Deals, shoppers can enjoy continuous savings leading up to the 12.12 celebration, withfrom local favourite brands likeand many more.The savings don’t end there! Shopee VIP members enjoy 25% off no minimum daily and upsized savings up to RM200 at 8PM on 11 December, and at 12AM, 12PM, and 8PM on 12 December.It’s never too late to join Shopee VIP to enjoy exclusive rewards for the year’s biggest birthday celebration!From curated Birthday Boxes to superstar livestreams and jaw-dropping flash deals,brings Malaysians more ways to save, upgrade their lifestyles, and wrap up the year with smarter savings.Explore the full celebration at https://shopee.com.my/m/12-12 before the deals slip away!Hashtag: #ShopeeMalaysia

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

