BUTTERWORTH, Dec 11 — The Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is finalising its investigation to determine the cause of a fire that killed a woman and her adopted daughter here yesterday.

State JBPM director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said the department could not yet confirm the cause of the fire, as it must await the full investigation report before submitting it to the police for further inquiry.

“The fire department, through the fire forensics team, continued its investigation at the scene today using two K9 detection dogs to help identify the cause of the incident through detailed examinations.

“We conducted examinations with two English Springer Spaniel detection dogs, Woody and Sam, from 10 am to 12.30 pm as part of the fire forensic investigation procedures,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mohamad Shoki added that the two dogs discovered body fragments belonging to the young girl, which have been handed over to the police for further action.

In yesterday’s incident, Hayani Yaakob, in her 50s, and her adopted daughter, Andra, aged five, were burnt to death after being trapped inside their Taman Rathna house in Telok Air Tawar. Her son, Daniel Quyum Kamarozlan, who is in his 20s, sustained injuries due to a collapsing roof during the incident.

The fire department received an emergency call at 9.41 am, and the bodies of both victims were found in the living room near the main door, while Daniel Quyum was discovered near the kitchen door.

Meanwhile, Kamarozlan Muhammad, 57, said his son Daniel Quyum was currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) for additional treatment, including head surgery. His condition is stable but requires close monitoring due to severe injuries sustained in the fire.

He said the remains of his former wife, Hayani, and their adopted daughter were still at the Forensic Unit of Kepala Batas Hospital (HKB), and DNA tests were currently being conducted to confirm their identities.

“Yesterday, we were informed that the post-mortem (examination) might be conducted this morning before the remains can be claimed, but today I was told that DNA tests must be conducted first. The DNA results are expected within a week,” he said.

Kamarozlan said the family of his ex-wife had been notified of the incident, and her relatives would handle the burial of both remains in Perlis, as she was from the state.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) Police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said the incident had been classified

as sudden death (SDR) until the post-mortem and fire forensic reports were obtained.

“The forensics team from the Penang Contingent Police Headquarters also conducted investigations at the scene.

“Information from the public and closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings in the surrounding area showed smoke and flames spreading rapidly, consuming parts of the house structure,” he said in a statement today.

Anuar urged the public with any information on the incident to contact the Telok Ayer Tawar Police Station chief SM Mohamad Zain Hasim at 04-576 2222 (ext. 2275), or any nearby police station, to assist in the investigation. — Bernama