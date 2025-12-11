Celebrating the exceptional Day 1 and Day 2 ACES Award winners.

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 - A distinguished cohort of Philippine enterprises was celebrated at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2025 for setting new standards in responsible business transformation, sustainability and people-centred leadership.The 2025 recipients, Gothong Southern, Cebu Landmasters, Mober Technology, First Oceanic Property Management (FOPM), Monde Nissin, San Miguel Global Power and Foundever Philippines span logistics, real estate, property management, food manufacturing, energy and business process outsourcing, representing a cross-section of industries driving both economic growth and social impact."These Philippine winners prove that business transformation can be both ambitious and humane" said Dr Shanggari.Gothong Southern has modernised maritime logistics through customer-centric systems, workforce engagement, and ambitious carbon reduction targets, aiming for a 50% decrease in maritime carbon intensity.Cebu Landmasters is pioneering climate-smart residential and township developments, raising national standards for sustainable urban living. Mober Technology leads the country in fully electric delivery fleets, accelerating the transition to low-emission logistics solutions.First Oceanic Property Management (FOPM) has digitised property management processes, eliminating hundreds of millions of sheets of paper and improving operational efficiency across its managed buildings.Monde Nissin has elevated Filipino food brands on the global stage while advancing nutrition, responsible sourcing, and sustainable packaging initiatives, demonstrating that commercial success and social responsibility can coexist.San Miguel Global Power reshapes the energy sector through large-scale clean energy investments, reforestation programmes and the deployment of Southeast Asia's largest battery energy storage system, contributing to a low-carbon future.Foundever Philippines exemplifies people-centred leadership by managing one of the country's largest private workforces, embedding community empowerment, skills development, and employee wellbeing into its operational DNA."Together, these organisations demonstrate the Philippines' capacity for innovation, sustainability and regional influence."They exemplify leadership grounded in integrity, discipline, and a commitment to long-term societal impact, proving that high performance and high purpose are inseparable."Their achievements show that the future of Philippine enterprise is digitally enabled, climate-conscious, and globally competitive, yet firmly rooted in the values of service, stewardship, and shared prosperity."These winners not only set benchmarks within their industries but also inspire a broader movement of responsible transformation, shaping the Philippines as a nation where business success goes hand in hand with environmental protection and community upliftment," added Dr Shanggari.Hashtag: #ACESAwards #MORSGroup #Sustainability #Leadership #ACES2025

