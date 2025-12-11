Jollibee Group reinforces its leadership in the ASEAN restaurant sector, showcasing the strength, growth, and global appeal of its brand portfolio.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 - The Jollibee Group 's global momentum continues as its three flagship brands—Jollibee, Mang Inasal, and Chowking—once again dominated the Brand Finance ASEAN 500 2025 rankings, maintaining their positions as the top three most valuable restaurant brands in the ASEAN region.This continued leadership comes as Jollibee Group accelerates its international expansion and strengthens its presence in key global markets, including the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and the Middle East.Jollibee, the Group's flagship brand, recorded an 8% rise in brand value to USD 2.5 billion and remains recognized as the world's second-fastest-growing restaurant brand. With more than 1,800 stores across 17 countries, Jollibee continues to delight customers worldwide with its iconic offerings, including Chickenjoy fried chicken, Jolly Spaghetti, and the Yumburger. Jollibee continues to spread joy through superior taste and proves that this unique taste indeed transcends borders, as it received several prestigious recognitions this year and in the past that celebrate both its products and its growing presence in various markets.The Jollibee Hong Kong team added the My Favourite Fast-Food Shop at the U Food Favourite Food Awards 2025, and Best-Ever American Cuisine 2025 at the Weekend Weekly Food Awards to the brand's growing list of global accolades. In the U.S., Chickenjoy was named the #1 Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken for two consecutive years by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, while Ad Age has recognized Jollibee as one of the world's hottest brands.Mang Inasal and Chowking also contributed to the Group's strong portfolio performance, with brand values rising to USD 377 million and USD 262 million, respectively. While primarily anchored in the Philippines, both brands remain key contributors to the Jollibee Group's regional scale and overall brand equity."Our continued leadership in the Brand Finance ASEAN 500 rankings reflects the strength of our brand portfolio, the passion of our teams across the Jollibee Group, and the trust and love of our customers," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jollibee Group. "It affirms our leadership not only in scale, but in the hearts of the people we serve. As we continue to grow globally, we remain focused on innovation, quality, and an enduring purpose—to spread joy through superior taste."Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy, annually evaluates over 6,000 brands across 41 countries and 31 industries, using a rigorous methodology that factors in marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance to determine financial worth and influence."The Jollibee Group's sweep of the restaurant sector and their ability to build strong, emotionally resonant brands while maintaining consistent growth is a remarkable achievement," said Alex Haigh, Managing Director of Brand Finance, Asia Pacific. "Their sustained leadership across multiple markets reflects a clear brand strategy and deep connection with consumers."This latest recognition highlights the Jollibee Group's growing influence as one of the largest and fastest-growing restaurant companies and further strengthens its vision to become one of the top five restaurant companies in the world.Hashtag: #JollibeeGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) (the "Company") is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio which includes 19 brands (the "Jollibee Group") with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 33 countries.



The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.



The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a four-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.



