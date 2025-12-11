JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 11 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, today graced the launch of the operationalisation of the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Tracking Line — a project that completes the rail transport network for the southern route between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail was welcomed upon arrival at the Kempas Baru Station here by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Also present to welcome His Royal Highness were Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Jana Santhiran Muniayan and Johor State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman.

Also present was SIPP-YTL JV managing director Datuk Seri Yeoh Seok Hong.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail also officiated the opening and later visited the Gallery Walk at the train station, which showcases the history and information of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), as well as information related to the project.

The inauguration marks the official start of the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral Electric Train Service 3 (ETS3) tomorrow, completing the extension of the route that previously ended in Kluang.

The ETS3 for the southern route, which involves the KL Sentral-Kluang line, began operating on August 30 and was launched by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

According to a Transport Ministry statement, the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Tracking Line, spanning 192 kilometres, was developed by SIPP-YTL JV as the main local sub-contractor.

The project fully transforms the railway corridor in Johor by constructing 11 new stations, designed to reflect Johor's identity and heritage, covering the four main districts — Segamat, Kluang, Kulai and Johor Bahru — before terminating at JB Sentral.

This large-scale national project is being realised through the strategic collaboration between three key entities, namely the Transport Ministry as the policy leader, KTMB as the rail service operator and the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) as the set owner and integrated development driver.

In conjunction with the opening of the ETS3 service to JB Sentral, KTMB is also offering a special 30 per cent discount on fares for trips from tomorrow until January 11, 2026 for the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral sector.

A total of 5,000 promotional codes are on offer, subject to terms and conditions, allowing passengers to enjoy the offer by using the JBBEST promotion code when purchasing tickets via the KITS Style application, official KTMB website or KTMB kiosks. — Bernama