The clinic identifies a significant shift from aesthetic enhancement to comprehensive restoration, driven by the physical consequences of rapid weight reduction.

1. The Rise of Post-Weight-Loss Body Contouring, Enhancement & Tightening

2. Facial Reflation & Rejuvenation

3. Prejuvenation: Long-Term Structural Resilience Investment

4. Beyond Hair Growth: Tech-Integrated Hair Therapy

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - The widespread use of GLP-1 medications for weight management is driving a fundamental turn in patient needs within medical aesthetics.Dr Ivan Puah, Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic and Chairman of Singapore’s Lipo Peer Review Committee, draws from a decade of clinical practice data,This change redefines the role of aesthetic medicine within holistic wellness. Dr Puah’s 2026 forecast details the key trends.A marked increase in consultations for body reshaping following substantial weight loss is evident. Common concerns such as loss of breast volume and stubborn fat on the arms and thighs are fuelling demand for combined solutions.The rapid facial volume loss associated with GLP-1 use creates a unique clinical challenge, often accelerating skin ageing regardless of a patient’s chronological age.explains Dr Puah.The solution lies in ‘facial reflation’: a tailored strategy to rebuild the skin’s foundational support through facial fat grafting, collagen-regenerating injectables, and energy-based technologies for a natural, lasting restoration.Patients in their early 30s and 40s are increasingly seeking to preserve skin integrity before changes begin.explains Dr Puah.Stress, the natural ageing process, and increased attention to hair thinning in the context of GLP-1 use have accelerated demand for effective, non-surgical solutions.says Dr Ivan Puah.Hashtag: #AmarisB.Clinic

ABOUT AMARIS B. CLINIC & DR IVAN PUAH

ABOUT AMARIS B. CLINIC



Amaris B. Clinic, established in 2004 in Singapore and led by Dr Ivan Puah, focusing on medical aesthetics and cosmetic surgery.



The clinic offers facial and body sculpting services such as liposuction, gynecomastia surgery, and fat grafting, as well as non-surgical treatments like Ultherapy Prime, biostimulator injections, and hair loss therapy.



ABOUT DR IVAN PUAH



Dr Puah, an MOH-accredited liposuction doctor with extensive training in various cosmetic procedures, is committed to providing personalised care with an artful eye and proven medical techniques.



