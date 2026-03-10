MUNICH, GERMANY /WROCLAW, POLAND - Newsaktuell - 10 March 2026 -The battery sector has become critical to the global economy. Roland Berger experts project worldwide investment across the battery value chain amounting to EUR 850 - 900 billion by 2035. Global demand for battery cells is forecast to grow by 12% annually by 2035, with Europe's demand rising even faster at 17%."Batteries are integral to critical infrastructure, data centers, and the path towards climate neutrality. The global battery markets are at a strategic tipping point, requiring rapid industrial execution," says Marcus Berret, Global Managing Director at Roland Berger. "At Roland Berger, our strength has always been our deep industry expertise. With Alexec Consulting, we are welcoming highly skilled technical experts to further enhance how we support and create value for our clients. The acquisition is another milestone of our global growth strategy."Founded in 2020, Alexec Consulting has established itself as a high-impact player in the battery ecosystem. Its services range from consulting on battery-cell and system R&D operations, to cost improvements and factory and supply chain operations. Alexec Consulting has a proven track record in managing mission-critical task forces for leading global automotive manufacturers and battery producers."Joining forces with Roland Berger is the ideal way for us to scale our business globally," says Idriss Alami, Managing Partner of Alexec Consulting. "Through Roland Berger's international network and strong brand, we gain access to new markets and top-tier clients." Jan Wasserbaech, Partner of Alexec Consulting, adds: "By combining our deep technical DNA with Roland Berger's strategic excellence, we can now support the industry from the initial concept through the whole industrialization and factory ramp-up. We look forward to building the future of electromobility as part of Roland Berger."Roland Berger and Alexec Consulting have a history of successful collaboration on various projects for global players. By pooling their strengths, the two companies are creating a center of excellence for the battery industry that addresses critical market demands, such as technical supplier management and industrial ramp-up projects. The acquisition underlines Roland Berger's commitment to scaling in high-growth, strategically critical industrial sectors. The transaction was closed on the 9th of March 2026. Alexec Consulting continues to operate as a stand-alone entity under its existing brand within the Roland Berger network.

