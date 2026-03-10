KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The government today launched the Women’s Referral, Intervention, Support, Information and Advocacy (PRISMAnita) initiative to facilitate access to support services for women, particularly in addressing various family-related issues, including domestic violence.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said PRISMAnita serves to facilitate access to services that are more efficient, faster, better coordinated and victim-friendly, in addition to providing more comprehensive support for women.

He said the initiative not only involves providing services under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), but is also supported by related ministries and departments to ensure comprehensive coordination of assistance for women.

“In the framework of the Madani Government, we must ensure that it (PRISMAnita) does not operate in silos. KPWKM programmes, events and efforts must be fully supported by all relevant ministries and departments.

“The Chief Secretary to the Government will ensure, during coordination meetings, that the women’s agenda is highlighted. This (PRISMAnita) support is more comprehensive and encompasses counselling services, referrals and case coordination with various stakeholders,” he said.

He said this at the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek; Minister of Women, Family, Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; and her assistant Lim Hui Ying.

Elaborating on PRISMAnita, Anwar said the initiative also provides an information platform and service-matching, in addition to offering support to women facing crisis situations to ensure they receive the right assistance without bureaucratic hassle.

Anwar said the advocacy hub under the initiative would also provide understanding on the implementation of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 (Act 840), the Domestic Violence Act 1994 (Act 521) and other related regulations.

“So, services via guidance and counselling will continue. This PRISMAnita is established in all State Women Development Offices (PPWN) nationwide,” he said.

Anwar also announced a tax exemption incentive for corporate bodies through the Housewives Social Security Scheme (Lindung Kasih) as part of efforts to empower women under the National Women’s Policy 2025-2030.

“I am extending this to the Housewives Social Security Scheme, which was introduced in 2022 under the management of Perkeso (Social Security Organisation), with a contribution of RM120 per year.

“This scheme provides various benefits, including medical benefits for those who become disabled, facilitates rehabilitation and offers many related facilities,” said Anwar, who is also the finance minister.

On this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, themed ‘Empowering Women, Strengthening the Nation’, Anwar said efforts to empower women must be seen in a broader context, including strengthening the family institution, which is considered an important foundation for nation-building.

He said that although the country needs to pursue technological advancements and digital transformation, the emphasis on religious, cultural and traditional values must continue to be preserved through strengthening the family institution.

“While we reach for the sky, we must also always stay rooted to the ground. Staying rooted to the ground means upholding faith, values, culture and traditions, and shaping all of these through the family institution,” he said.

At the function, Anwar also presented several awards, including the Women Icon Award to Datuk Rugayah Abdul Majid.

The Women-Friendly Company Award was presented to Technocom Systems Sdn Bhd (Venture Group), while the Women Community Empowerment NGO Award was given to Women of Will, which was received by its president, Datin Goh Suet Lan. — Bernama