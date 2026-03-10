KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Steven Sim and Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan will bring up the issue of religious and racial provocation at tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting.

In a Facebook post today, Sim called for an end to all forms of religious and racial violence and provocation in the country.

“The police must act firmly against all perpetrators, no matter who they are, and they must face the harshest legal action, whether it involves desecration of the Quran, Hindu symbols, provoking temple demolitions, committing vandalism, or burning vehicles,” he said.

He also urged all parties to take responsibility for reducing racial tensions by stopping the spread of hatred that could undermine national unity.

Sim stressed that Malaysians need to stand together and reject the agendas of provocateurs and extremists.

“Our enemies are not each other, regardless of race or religion. In a world full of turmoil, Malaysians must unite to strengthen businesses and develop the economy for the well-being of all, irrespective of race or religion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramanan highlighted the recent rise in racist and extremist posts and comments on social media, which he said have increased tensions within the community.

He also called on the public to allow the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to conduct detailed investigations and to refrain from taking matters into their own hands.

Ramanan made the remarks after witnessing the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ex-Servicemen's Affairs Corporation (Perhebat), the Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) and the Social Security Organisation here today. — Bernama