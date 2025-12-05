University of London – Teaching Centre: Singapore - https://www.london.ac.uk/study/where-study/teaching-centre/singapore SIM Global Education – University of London Programmes - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/university-... SIM Global Education – RMIT University - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/rmit-univer... SIM Global Education – University at Buffalo - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/university-... SIM Global Education - University of Alberta - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/university-... SIM Global Education – University of Birmingham - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/university-... SIM Global Education – University of Wollongong - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/university-... SIM Global Education - The University of Sydney - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/the-univers... SIM Global Education - La Trobe University - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/la-trobe-un... SIM Global Education – Grenoble Ecole de Management - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/grenoble-ec... SIM Global Education – Monash College - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/monash-coll... SIM Global Education – University of Stirling - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/university-... SIM Global Education – Overview of Degree and Diploma Programmes - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/overview SIM Global Education – University Partner Page - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - For students seeking an international education experience without relocating overseas, Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) offers a wealth of globally recognised degree options through partnerships with top universities around the world. These programmes deliver the same academic rigour and credentials as their home campuses, giving learners a competitive edge while remaining close to family and local opportunities.The University of London (UoL) is one of the most established overseas degree providers in Singapore, having partnered with SIM Global Education (SIM GE) for more than 38 years.Through this collaboration, students can pursue degrees in fields such as Business, Banking and Finance, Data Science, Economics, and International Relations. The programmes follow the same curricula and are examined by the same academic boards as those in the UK. SIM complements these with academic support, career services, a vibrant campus life and helping students gain a truly global education while staying rooted in Singapore.The University of Birmingham, a member of the UK's prestigious Russell Group of research-intensive universities, partners with SIM Global Education (SIM GE) to offer both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Singapore.At the undergraduate level, the Bachelor of Science (Honours) Business Management (Top-up) equips students with analytical and strategic skills necessary for today's competitive business environment.For postgraduate learners, SIM GE offers the Master of Business Administration (MBA), designed for professionals seeking to strengthen their leadership, strategic management, and decision-making capabilities. The programme blends academic rigour with practical business applications, preparing graduates for senior management roles and global career opportunities.The University of Stirling at SIM offers globally recognised, research-led programmes designed to develop career-ready graduates. With flexible learning options, industry-relevant curriculum, and opportunities for global exposure, Stirling equips students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in today's competitive job market.For students who prefer an American-style education, the University at Buffalo (UB) offers full U.S. degree programmes at SIM GE. Students can major in Communication, Psychology, or International Trade, earning a degree directly from UB - "a premier U.S. public university in Singapore ... at a fraction of the cost" The UB programmes are taught by faculty approved by the home campus, maintaining the same academic standards and assessments as in New York.The University of Alberta holds a position among the top 4 universities in Canada and is internationally recognized as a leading post-secondary institution, ranking within the top 100 universities worldwide. Its steadfast dedication to excellence in research, teaching, and innovation spans over a century.RMIT University, based in Melbourne, is another major Australian partner of SIM GE. Known for its industry-focused learning, RMIT's programmes in Business Management, Marketing, and Logistics and Supply Chain Management are designed with employability in mind.Students gain hands-on experience through case studies and project-based learning. The partnership allows Singapore students to graduate with the same Australian degree as those studying in Melbourne, often within two to three years.The University of Wollongong (UOW), ranked among the world's top 200 universities, partners exclusively with SIM Global Education in Singapore to offer IT, business information systems, cybersecurity, and data analytics programs taught by UOW faculty. Since 2005, over 3,000 UOW degrees have been awarded at SIM, with pathways for transfers to Australia and industry internships. Students enjoy access to SIM's vibrant campus life, academic support, and opportunities for awards from agencies like CSIT and IMDA.Over 3,500 of Singapore's most talented health professionals have graduated with our nursing and health science related degrees, offered in partnership with SIM GE. The nursing programmes are developed, fully taught and awarded by The University of Sydney and accredited by the Singapore Nursing Board.La Trobe University is a public research university located in Melbourne, Australia. It was established in 1964 and is now the third university in the state of Victoria. The university is in the top five per cent of business schools worldwide to have earned an AACSB accreditation for delivering excellence in every aspect of the university's work.Monash College is fully owned by Monash University, Australia's largest university. The College is the preferred pathway to Monash University for international students. Through innovative programmes which align with the high standards of Monash University, we equip students for life at university, and beyond.Founded in Grenoble, Grenoble Ecole de Management (GEM) has greatly developed its expertise in the management of technology and innovation—an expertise that is now the foundation of the institution's excellence and international renown. The school is accredited by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA, and is a member of the French 'Conférence des Grandes Ecoles'.SIM Global Education offers over 140 full-time and part-time academic programmes from international universities partners.Students here can earn world-class qualifications, gain exposure to diverse teaching approaches, and access global alumni networks all at lower cost and greater convenience than studying abroad.As SIM GE highlights, its degrees are "globally recognised, with the same curricula and academic standards as those awarded onshore"In an increasingly competitive world, these overseas degree options in Singapore offer the best of both worlds - international credentials with local advantage.

