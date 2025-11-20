Highest spender will receive a CRYBABY Crying For Love Series Figures



Second highest spender will receive a POPMART MOLLY Castle Miracle Box Series Figures



Third highest spender will receive a SKULLPANDA Lazy Panda Plush Doll Pendant

First 60 buyers with a minimum purchase of RM470 will receive a THE MONSTER Wacky Mart Series Puffer Keychain;



First 300 buyers with a minimum purchase of RM130.80 will receive a Halloween – Why So Serious Glow-in-the-Dark Sticker.

RM12 off with minimum spend of RM199;



RM28 off with minimum spend of RM350

Follow POP MART Malaysia Official Store (@popmartlocal.my) on Shopee



(@popmartlocal.my) on Shopee Comment on the post: “ My most wanted POP MART IP is... ”



” Like and save the post



Share it with three friends in the comments

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2025 - Exciting news for POP MART collectors: thestore is now officially live on, giving collectors across Malaysia faster access to their favourite characters. With all orders shipped locally, unboxings just got quicker, smoother, and a whole lot more exciting.In conjunction with the launch, POP MART and Shopee are hosting aon, featuring exclusive vouchers, giveaways, and rewards.To kick off its launch, fans with the highest spend from POP MART Local Official Malaysia store on 21 November will stand a chance to bring home exclusive Shopee-only Spend & Win rewards:Apart from that, collectors can unlock excitingprizes throughout the Super Brand Day, where:These limited gifts are available while stocks last — so check out early!Fans are also in for a treat with exclusive vouchers available on the POP MART Local Official Malaysia Shopee store.Enjoy one-day-only savings on 21 November, where fans can enjoy:Want more savings? Follow the POP MART Local Official Malaysia store on Shopee Mall to enjoy RM9 off with a minimum spend of RM49.80, redeemable only on 21 November.For fans who love livestream surprises, catch POP MART Local Official Malaysia’s Shopee Live debut on 21 November from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Fans can look forward to Surprise Hour Drops and real-time unmissable Super Brand Day deals.The excitement continues: stand a chance to winby joining POP MART and Shopee’s giveaway on Instagram from now until 21 November.Here’s how to join:Follow the @popmartlocal.my ) now to score exclusive collectibles, surprise drops, and exciting rewards on 21 November!Hashtag: #Shopee

About Shopee

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.