0 - 30 Days: 279 cases



31 - 100 Days: 323 cases



101 - 300 Days: 261 cases



301 - 700 Days: 145 cases



701 - 1,000 Days: 18 cases



1,001 - 2,000 Days: 3 cases



Over 2,000 Days: 3 cases



Summary: Over 58% of cases involve fewer than 100 days of sick leave, indicating that minor injuries remain the norm. However, extreme cases exceeding 2,000 days highlight the dire need for long-term legal and financial support for severely injured workers.





0% - 4%: 745 cases



5% - 14%: 188 cases



15% - 34%: 52 cases



35% - 64%: 11 cases



65% - 94%: 10 cases



95% - 100%: 26 cases



Summary: A "pyramid" distribution is observed, with 72% involving minor impairments. Yet, the 26 cases of near-total disability (95-100%) underscore the catastrophic impact of high-risk workplace accidents on families.





HK$0 - $50,000: 381 cases



HK$50,001 - $100,000: 226 cases



HK$100,001 - $200,000: 147 cases



HK$200,001 - $500,000: 109 cases



HK$500,001 - $1,000,000: 125 cases



HK$1,000,001 - $2,000,000: 31 cases



HK$2,000,001 - $5,000,000: 13 cases



Summary: 16% of inquiries yield estimates above HK$500,000. These cases often involve complex future loss of earnings, signaling a high demand for specialized legal advocacy in high-value claims.





Back / Spine: 176 cases



Lower Back / Hips: 118 cases



Head: 112 cases



Shoulder: 111 cases



Neck: 105 cases



Leg: 104 cases



Knee: 74 cases



Arm: 68 cases



Summary: Back and spine injuries are the most frequent, often resulting from whiplash in rear-end collisions. These injuries are critical for PSLA (Pain, Suffering, and Loss of Amenities) evaluations in civil court.





Sprain: 241 cases



Fracture: 180 cases



Contusion: 169 cases



Nerve / Brain: 139 cases



Internal: 74 cases



Dislocation: 65 cases



Summary: While sprains are most common, the high number of nerve and brain injuries (139 cases) is concerning, as these often lead to permanent functional impairment.





HK$0 - $100,000: 422 cases



HK$100,001 - $200,000: 162 cases



HK$200,001 - $500,000: 179 cases



HK$500,001 - $1,000,000: 98 cases



HK$1,000,001 - $2,000,000: 5 cases



HK$2,000,001 - $10,000,000: 0 cases



Over HK$10,000,000: 2 cases



Summary: Traffic claims show extreme polarization. While most stay below HK $100k, two cases exceeded HK$ 10 million, reflecting the massive social cost of life-altering road collisions.





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire -19 December 2025 - HKAccidentLawyers.com and the HKCivilClaim.com today released the 2025 Annual Claims Data Report, providing summaries for each key data point to enhance legal literacy among accident victims.All compensation figures are generated by the "AI Compensation Calculator" based on user input. These are. Final payouts depend on court rulings, liability apportionment, and medical evidence. Victims must seek formal legal advice from practicing lawyers.Hashtag: #HKAccidentLawyers #HKCivilClaim #PersonalInjury #WorkInjury #CivilClaims #ClaimsData

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.