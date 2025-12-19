Hong Kong and Macau Organisations Honoured for Outstanding Achievements ESG-led Business for a Sustainable Future

The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Michael WONG, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary (2nd left); Dr. LAM Ching-choi, GBS, JP, Non-official Member of the Executive Council & Chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality & Sustainable Development (1st right); Mr. SIU Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations), Television Broadcasts Limited (2nd right); and Dr. Lawrence CHEUNG Chi-chong, Chief Technology Officer, Hong Kong Productivity Council (1st left).





Ms. Jessica CHAN, Head of Sustainability of MTR Corporation, shared how MTR leverages its diversified business portfolio to drive carbon reduction and social inclusion in daily operations, thus encouraging business partners to enhance their ESG performance.

Ms. Angel SZE, Company Secretary and Head of ESG Management Committee, Fosun International Limited, who shared how Fosun is driving innovation and global development to create value, while highlighting effective ESG practices for cross‑industry and cross‑regional enterprises.

Ms. Connie LAU, Assistant General Manager, Legal Department, China State Construction Development Holdings Limited, who used examples of innovative applications to demonstrate the company's breakthroughs and decarbonisation goals.

Mr. Jonathan CHIU, President, Schneider Electric Hong Kong, who highlighted the company's commitment as a global energy technology leader to driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating and digitalising industries, businesses and homes, contributing to Hong Kong's low-carbon transition.

Mr. Peter LEE, Chief Sustainability Officer, Airport Authority Hong Kong, elaborated on how the authority collaborates with business partners and extends the sustainability concept to the society and education sector.

Mr. Oswald AU, Managing Director, Riskory Consultancy Limited, shared how SMEs can drive ESG through innovative solutions and practical actions, while leveraging mega event economy development to create greater impact.

The judge Dr. Lawrence CHEUNG Chi-chong, Chief Technology Officer, Hong Kong Productivity Council (1st left), together with representatives from enterprises receiving the Outstanding ESG Award, Ms. Jessica CHAN, Head of Sustainability of MTR Corporation (2nd left); Ms. Angel SZE, Company Secretary and Head of ESG Management Committee, Fosun International Limited (3rd left); Ms. Connie LAU, Assistant General Manager, Legal Department, China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (4th left); Mr. Jonathan CHIU, President, Schneider Electric Hong Kong (3rd right) ; Mr. Peter LEE, Chief Sustainability Officer, Airport Authority Hong Kong (2nd right); Mr. Oswald AU, Managing Director, Riskory Consultancy Limited (1st right), exchanged practical insights in the session titled “Partnering Across Sectors to Co-create a Low-carbon Future”.

The sharing session titled “Building a Green and Sustainable Pathway: Advancing Liveable, Inclusive Smart Cities” invited Mr. Andy WONG, Senior Manager, Advocacy, Our Hong Kong Foundation (1st left), as moderator. He was joined by Ir. Franco CHEUNG, Director (Projects), Hong Kong Housing Society (2nd left); Mr. Samuel KWONG, Senior Associate Director – ESG, Chinachem Group (2nd right); Mr. Jeffery LOK, Managing Director, Kwan On Chemical Enterprise Co. Ltd. (1st right) for in-depth discussions.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 - With global acceleration towards sustainable development and rising expectations from investors and stakeholders for responsible business practices, Hong Kong and Macau enterprises in recent years have been actively integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) vision into their business strategies to drive green transformation and high-quality growth. Organised by Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Productivity Council, the TVB ESG Awards 2025 (the Awards) aim to recognise and commend enterprises and organisations that have demonstrated outstanding performance in ESG and sustainable development. Now in its fourth edition, this annual flagship event recognise outstanding organisations and their achievements in ESG practices over the past year.The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Michael WONG, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary; Dr. LAM Ching-choi, GBS, JP, Non-official Member of the Executive Council & Chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality & Sustainable Development; Mr. SIU Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations), Television Broadcasts Limited; and Dr. Lawrence CHEUNG Chi-chong, Chief Technology Officer, Hong Kong Productivity Council. Following the Green Summit held in July this year, the presentation ceremony also featured sharing sessions, inviting industry leaders and experts to exchange the latest trends and practical experience. In addition, the enhanced matching sessions enabled enterprises to connect with numerous attendees through exhibition booths to promote cross-sector collaboration and knowledge sharing.This year's Awards include the "Outstanding ESG Award", "Best in ESG Practices", "Best in ESG Report", "ESG Environmental Innovative Technology Award" and "ESG Social Innovative Technology Award". Entries were open to five groups, namely large, medium, small market capitalisation/ GEM listed companies, as well as non-listed companies and non-profit organisations, to recognise the achievements of enterprises of different scales in ESG practices, reporting and innovation. To identify outstanding performers, a cross-sector professional judging panel appointed by TVB were responsible for assessing entries, using clear and diversified selection criteria that mainly cover five areas: environment, social, corporate governance, sustainability strategy, corporate information disclosure and communication.​​Additionally, a new "Greater Bay Area ESG Excellence Enterprise Award (Macau SAR)" has been introduced this year to recognise Macau enterprises and organisations with outstanding ESG performance that actively promote sustainable development in the Macau community. Furthermore, to enhance and recognise the excellent performance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in ESG practices and innovation, TVB has collaborated with the "ESG One" platform of the Hong Kong Productivity Council to launch the "SME ESG Excellence Award" this year. The award covers five areas: "Business Decarbonisation", "Employee Care", "Supply Chain Partnership", "Sustainable Governance" and "ESG Technology Enhancement", helping SMEs to progressively enhance their ESG performance. Organisations that did not receive the above ESG category awards but have actively performed and implemented ESG initiatives in various aspects will be eligible for nomination of "ESG Special Recognition Award - with Merit" or "ESG Special Recognition Award" in acknowledgement of their contributions.said in his keynote speech, "Hong Kong possesses significant advantages in green economy transformation. As the city's two major innovation and technology flagships, Hong Kong Science Park and Cyberport have now brought together over 270 green technology companies, representing growth of more than 80% compared to 2023, reflecting remarkably rapid development in recent years. Hong Kong can provide diversified investment and financing channels, enabling international capital to match with quality green projects. As of the end of September this year, there are over 200 SFC-authorised ESG funds with assets under management exceeding HKD1.1 trillion, demonstrating that investors are increasingly prioritising investment in sustainable development. The Government looks forward to continued collaboration with all of you to jointly build our sustainable future and make outstanding contributions to Hong Kong's green economic development.", said, "The TVB ESG Awards 2025 received over 250 corporate entries this year, reflecting the growing importance of ESG for enterprises. We are grateful to all award-winning organisations and partners for their continued support of this flagship award. This year's awardees excelled in ESG performance and set forward-looking models for the industry. TVB is actively supporting enterprises to devote resources to ESG development, incorporate sustainability into business decision-making and operations, and strengthen their sense of social responsibility. The Awards also provide a professional exchange platform for enterprises of different industries and scales to share their ESG strategies and tangible outcomes with a wider range of stakeholders."To help the public gain a more comprehensive understanding of the vision, mission and innovative strategies of various enterprises, the presentation ceremony featured sharing sessions. The judge Dr. Lawrence CHEUNG Chi-chong, Chief Technology Officer, Hong Kong Productivity Council, together with representatives from enterprises receiving the Outstanding ESG Award, exchanged practical insights. As the highest honour of this year's Awards, the Outstanding ESG Award is conferred upon top-tier organisations in each category that have achieved the best performance in both "ESG Practices" and "ESG Report". The award-winning enterprises shared their insights in the session titled "Partnering Across Sectors to Co-create a Low-carbon Future":Building on these insights, another sharing session titled "Building a Green and Sustainable Pathway: Advancing Liveable, Inclusive Smart Cities" invited Mr. Andy WONG, Senior Manager, Advocacy, Our Hong Kong Foundation, as moderator. He was joined by Ir. Franco CHEUNG, Director (Projects), Hong Kong Housing Society, Mr. Samuel KWONG, Senior Associate Director – ESG, Chinachem Group and Mr. Jeffery LOK, Managing Director, Kwan On Chemical Enterprise Co. Ltd., for in-depth discussions on topics such as decarbonisation planning, the application of green building technologies including Modular Integrated Construction (MiC), kitchen and grease trap waste oil recycling, exploring the roadmap for Hong Kong and Macau's sustainable urban development and environmental benefits.This year's ceremony attracted enthusiastic participation from numerous enterprises and organisations, including listed companies, non-listed companies and non-profit organisations, signalling the local market's increasing commitment to ESG. Enhanced matching sessions with exhibition booths were arranged before and after the ceremony, allowing participants to engage in in-depth exchanges on green technology solutions, sustainable development and eco-friendly materials, and to explore collaboration opportunities.For the full list of award winners, please visit: https://www.tvbesg.com.hk/past-awards/esg-awards-2025

About TVB ESG

Since 2022, TVB ESG has been committed to building a professional exchange platform for local sustainable development, promoting a deeper understanding, implementation, and strategic development of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues among businesses and different sectors of society. TVB ESG works closely with various organisations to foster cross-sector collaboration, help enterprises expand their professional networks and strengthen industry connections, while enhancing their visibility in the market and industry through diverse channels, thereby amplifying their impact in the ESG field.



To enhance industry exchange and promote a culture of sustainability, TVB ESG organises three core events every year, the Green Forum, the Green Summit and the "TVB ESG Awards". These events aim to focus on key environmental issues and emerging trends, bringing together industry leaders and experts to provide forward-looking insights for enterprises, promote knowledge sharing, and facilitate the exchange of best practices. Through the "TVB ESG Awards", TVB ESG also recognises enterprises and organisations with outstanding achievements in sustainable development, encouraging the industry to continuously implement and elevate ESG standards.



