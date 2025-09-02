Berlin Women’s Choir Performs in Yanguan, Fostering Cultural Exchange with Pure Female Voices

JIAXING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2025- On the evening of August 28, 2025, the Berlin Women's Choir from Germany gave a concert at the Yanguan Theatre, conducted by renowned maestro Sabine Wuesthoff. This concert marked the ensemble's debut performance in China.More than twenty members of the choir performed entirely a cappella, featuring works from composers including Beethoven and Schumann. Their harmonious blend and crystal-clear tone demonstrated exceptional artistry. In the second half of the concert, the Berlin Women's Choir joined hands with the Hangzhou Women's Choir to perform the traditional Chinese folk song, creating a gentle musical dialogue between East and West.The Yanguan Theatre, located in the ancient city known as the "Tides and Music Resort," has become a favored venue for international performances thanks to its refined acoustics and tranquil atmosphere. Prior to the concert, the choir also gave an impromptu, unadorned performance at Yanguan's Imperial Wharf, without costumes or stage lighting, embodying the idea that "music belongs to everyone."Founded in 2015, the Berlin Women's Choir has won multiple first prizes at German choral competitions and, in 2020, received the OPUS KLASSIK award for classical music. Conductor Sabine Wuesthoff is a recipient of both the Mendelssohn Medal and the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.Today, Yanguan has become a dynamic artistic arena where strings, piano, percussion, vocals, and traditional instruments such as the guzheng and dizi converge. It continues to witness the growth and fusion of local and international, traditional and contemporary music, allowing the world to hear ever more resonant artistic echoes from this historic place.Hashtag: #Yanguan

