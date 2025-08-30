Shopee joins in on Merdeka celebrations, proudly championing local brand growth.

'Cerita Kita, Cara Kita' initiative. This year, the platform proudly highlights Siti Khadijah and Dododots, two Malaysian success stories that have redefined their industries and grown with Shopee's support, proving that local brands can thrive both at home and abroad.



(From left) Khairul Idham Ramdzan, Chief Operating Officer of Siti Khadijah; Esther Erin, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of Dododots; and Ethan Wong, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Dododots.

Siti Khadijah: Pioneers in Premium Prayerwear

Siti Khadijah started from humble beginnings as a small brick-and-mortar store and has since grown into Malaysia's leading modest lifestyle brand with a strong digital presence. The brand has redefined women's prayerwear, turning it from a simple necessity into a premium, thoughtfully designed expression of faith and comfort. Dedicated to nurturing purposeful lifestyles for Muslim families, the brand continues to grow across Malaysia with 60 stores while expanding its presence in Singapore and Indonesia through Shopee's International Program, which helps homegrown brands reach customers beyond borders.



The Back Story: Bridging Faith and Comfort

From her humble beginnings in Bangi, Selangor, Puan Padzilah Enda Sulaiman set out to solve the daily struggles women faced with ill-fitting and uncomfortable prayerwear. "She saw how women often had to rely on pins and makeshift adjustments to keep their prayerwear in place. In response, she created the original facial design that gave a secure, perfectly fitting experience, laying the foundation for Siti Khadijah as we know it today," explained Khairul Idham Ramdzan, Chief Operating Officer of Siti Khadijah. Over time, this innovation not only reshaped the prayerwear market but also found a wider audience through platforms like Shopee.



Operating mainly through physical stores and door-to-door marketing, the company underwent a major transformation during the pandemic. Khairul noted, "Seizing the opportunity presented by evolving consumer demands, we focused on building our online presence. This way, we reduced our reliance on physical stores and provided a hassle-free online shopping experience through Shopee, which helped us connect with more Malaysians nationwide."



Today, the brand also focuses on broadening the perception of prayerwear beyond age or generation. "We want to show that prayerwear can be meaningful for women of all ages. That's why we introduced modern designs, colours, and fresh marketing approaches that resonate with younger women while keeping the essence of prayerwear intact. And because of the quality of our prayerwear, gifting it has become a normal part of today's gifting culture. Shopee adds to this by making it easier for customers across Malaysia to share our products as thoughtful gifts." Khairul explained.



Siti Khadijah and Shopee Team Up

Siti Khadijah's journey with Shopee began during the pandemic, with the platform playing a key role in driving the brand's innovation. "When adopting the online shift, Shopee was the natural choice, given its presence nationwide so we can connect with consumers wherever they are," says Khairul. "Shopee Ads helped us reach the right audience, while campaigns like Payday Sale, Double Digit Sales, and Hari Raya let us test creative bundles and vouchers that excited shoppers. Shop Decoration also allowed us to retain our offline branding online, helping us carry the same brand essence from our physical stores," he adds.



The platform's tools have also been useful in helping them reach new customers while continuously refreshing how they present their products. "Shopee Live and Shopee Video lets us highlight fabric quality, comfort, and everyday use, while affiliates help extend our reach through authentic reviews and recommendations," says Khairul. From a brick-and-mortar store to a thriving digital brand, Siti Khadijah continues to strengthen its presence on Shopee by investing in Shopee Ads and hosting more live sessions. The brand also leverages Shopee's International Program to expand overseas, supported by the platform's value-added services like logistics and customer support.



Siti Khadijah's Growing Footprint

As the brand continues to expand, Siti Khadijah has always believed that innovation starts with listening. Khairul mentions, "Shopee's analytics tools and customer engagement features, such as Shopee Live and Shopee Chat, allowed us to gather direct feedback and understand customer preferences. This has become a source of daily motivation for us to improve our offerings."



Khairul remarked, "To meet evolving customer needs, we experiment with sustainable fabrics like Tencel and EcoVero, combining style and function in products such as our Rayyan Thobe. We also visit local and international exhibitions to scout the latest fabrics and technologies." As part of its strategy to stay ahead, the brand will strengthen its presence on Shopee with more livestreams, videos, and affiliate marketing, expanding beyond prayerwear and reaching younger customers and men through targeted campaigns.



The Premium Prayerwear Legacy

Having supported the brand's growth early on, Shopee has witnessed Siti Khadijah evolve into a trusted name in comfortable prayerwear, transforming a market once filled with generic, low-innovation products. Emerging as a leader in this niche, Khairul shared, "We believe Siti Khadijah has set a new gift-worthy standard, proving that modesty and elegance can go hand in hand. Today, prayerwear is not just a necessity, it's a lifestyle."



On that note, the brand cites how proud they feel whenever a member of the team visits mosques and sees their products being donned on by Malaysians from all age groups. With Shopee providing a platform to reach and engage these communities nationwide, it's a reminder that Siti Khadijah's innovations have sparked a shift, transforming prayerwear from a purely functional item into something thoughtful, stylish, and meaningful.



Dododots: How Young Malaysians Redefine Skincare

Dododots began as an idea between two Malaysian science graduates, Esther Erin and Ethan Wong, who wanted to redefine skincare with colourful pimple patches that turned into a symbol of self-confidence. Today, with the support of Shopee, they now sell in over 5,500 retail stores across Malaysia and 10 countries, inspiring young entrepreneurs with their story of resilience, dedication, and innovation.



At a time when most skincare brands emphasised flawless skin, Esther and Ethan defied the norm by celebrating the "imperfections" of natural skin. For years, pimple patches were designed to blend in, reinforcing the idea that acne should be hidden, but for Esther and Ethan, this felt like an opportunity to do something different. "We wanted to change the narrative of acne being shameful and instead celebrate it as part of being human, something fun and empowering. At Dododots, we want people to feel good even on tough days, a value we share with Shopee, which helps amplify this message," says Esther Erin, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Dododots.



Breaking into the industry, however, came with its own hurdles. "As first-time business owners with minimal experience, there were those who doubted us because of our age, but we saw it as our strength. We had the energy and drive to experiment; even if things didn't work out, we could rebuild our careers while we're young," Esther shared. Being young digital natives also gave them an edge in using social media effectively to grow their brand awareness and appeal to relevant audiences; Shopee complemented this by giving them the space to turn that reach into sales. With just RM15,000 and no external funding, they balanced their full-time with their side business, went without pay for a year, and overcame setbacks to build one of the region's most exciting skincare brands.



A Trusted Partner in Growth

When starting, Ethan and Esther relied on Shopee's extensive tools to grow their brand. "We started on Shopee three years ago because that's where Malaysians shopped daily. The platform made it easier for people to give a new brand like ours a chance, while its simple and secure payment system gave customers confidence to buy from us. Suppose there was an issue with an order, everything can be resolved within the app, which helped us focus on building our brand awareness," said Ethan Wong, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Dododots.



The brand also leveraged Shopee's content ecosystem to drive brand growth. "We knew how powerful livestreaming can be, so we decided to try it out on Shopee and we ended up earning more than what our graduate salaries earn in a month. Now, Shopee Live is in our company DNA; we stream on average between 200 to 300 hours a month, or 8-9 hours per day," remarked Ethan.



Innovating, One Pimple Patch at a Time

At Dododots, innovation has been key to standing the test of time. Ethan says, "We're also exploring ways to grow on Shopee through affiliates as they've become our strongest advocates. With a strong social media presence and community, affiliates naturally extend our reach by sharing our products within their follower communities."



"We're always looking for new ways to reimagine our pimple patches. This has led to official collaborations with brands and icons that our community loves. At the same time, we stayed true to our roots, creating localised designs that celebrate our Malaysian culture," added Ethan. With Shopee helping the brand bring its innovations to a wider audience, Esther and Ethan are now looking to expand into the male segment while continuing to surprise and delight fans with new releases. In the future, shoppers can stay tuned for even bigger surprises with an upcoming collaboration with a popular South Korean boy band early next year.



More Than Just a Brand

Reflecting on their journey with support from platforms like Shopee, the founders admitted, "If we hadn't taken this leap of faith, we'd probably still be working in a marketing agency, building other people's products while searching for that 'one idea'. To aspiring Malaysian entrepreneurs, our biggest piece of advice is simple: don't aim for perfection, aim for progression. Just getting started is already a step ahead."

