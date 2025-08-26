SCG Unveils Groundbreaking DECAAR Façade System at ARCHIDEX 2025, Revolutionizing Architectural Design

Innovative extrusion technology transforms building façades with light-responsive design, marking a new era in architectural possibilities

SCG Smartwood : Merging the natural warmth of wood with fiber cement strength, offering eco-friendly, low-maintenance

The fiber cement board with three major improvements:

SCG Roman Tiles ( Atap Gajah) : Market-leading position in eco-friendly roof systems

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2025 - SCG, a pioneering force in building materials innovation, made architectural history at ARCHIDEX 2025 with official launch DECAAR by SCG, a revolutionary façade system that redefines how buildings interact with natural light. The groundbreaking technology was unveiled at The 24th International Architecture, Interior Design & Building Exhibition, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC) July 21-24, 2025.

Operating under the concept "Build to Catch the Light. Made to Move with Its," DECAAR transforms static building surfaces into dynamic, light-responsive architectural elements using advanced extrusion technology.

DECAAR's advanced extrusion technology enables complex profiles previously impossible to manufacture, offering enhanced structural strength with lightweight properties, superior weather resistance, unprecedented design flexibility, and reduced installation time.

DECAAR launch at ARCHIDEX 2025 signals SCG's transition from traditional building materials supplier to technology-driven architectural solutions provider, with numerous architects and contractors expressing immediate interest in innovative technology.

About SCG

Leading manufacturer of innovative building materials committed to sustainable solutions and technological advancement. www.scgsmartliving.com

Facebook: SCG Brand