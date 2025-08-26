SCG Unveils Groundbreaking DECAAR Façade System at ARCHIDEX 2025, Revolutionizing Architectural Design

Innovative extrusion technology transforms building façades with light-responsive design, marking a new era in architectural possibilitiesKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2025 - SCG, a pioneering force in building materials innovation, made architectural history at ARCHIDEX 2025 with official launch DECAAR by SCG, a revolutionary façade system that redefines how buildings interact with natural light. The groundbreaking technology was unveiled at The 24th International Architecture, Interior Design & Building Exhibition, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC) July 21-24, 2025.
Under leadership of Mr.Chanon Sangkaew, Export Manager, SCG collaborated with AKUBIG X SURIWONG to present cutting-edge building solutions that combine aesthetic excellence with superior performance. The company's participation was recognized with a Bronze Award in the Best Booth Design.
DECAAR by SCG: Revolutionary Façade Technology
Operating under the concept "Build to Catch the Light. Made to Move with Its," DECAAR transforms static building surfaces into dynamic, light-responsive architectural elements using advanced extrusion technology.
Three Innovative Product Lines:
- Modish V: V-shaped profiles that maximize light capture and shadow play, creating façades that perform from sunrise to sunset
- Modish U: Engineered with light as the primary design element, creating dramatic shadow effects while maintaining structural integrity
- C-Channel: Delivers precision and uniqueness to architectural works with clean lines and structural efficiency
Comprehensive Building Solutions Portfolio
- SCG Smartwood: Merging the natural warmth of wood with fiber cement strength, offering eco-friendly, low-maintenance
- Next-Generation SCG Smartboard ULTRA: The fiber cement board with three major improvements:
- 20% enhanced durability
- Advanced Anti-Mold Technology
- Eco Heart certification by EPD International, demonstrating environmental responsibility
- SCG Roman Tiles (Atap Gajah): Market-leading position in eco-friendly roof systems
- SCG Concrete Roof: Long-lasting color retention and superior structural strength
- SCG Ceramic Roof - EXCELLA: Innovation-driven roof tiles setting new quality standards
DECAAR launch at ARCHIDEX 2025 signals SCG's transition from traditional building materials supplier to technology-driven architectural solutions provider, with numerous architects and contractors expressing immediate interest in innovative technology.
About SCG
Leading manufacturer of innovative building materials committed to sustainable solutions and technological advancement. www.scgsmartliving.com
