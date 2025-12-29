From left to right: Mr. Fely Lukwaka Samuna, Director of Exposure Sarl; Ms. Nguyen Hoang Phuong, CEO of Vingroup Africa; Mr. Fiston Lukwebo Musengo, Provincial Minister for Public–Private Partnerships, Trade and Industry; and Mr. Jésus-Noël Sheke Wa Domene, Provincial Minister for Planning, Budget, Transport and Urban Mobility, at the signing ceremony.