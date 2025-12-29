SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 December 2025 - XIAO NOODLES, a leading publicly listed Chinese quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 02408), has achieved a notable corporate milestone with the grand opening of its 500th global location. The landmark store, situated at 313@Somerset on Singapore's iconic Orchard Road, also serves as the brand's inaugural overseas outpost and debut venue in the Southeast Asian market. Building on this launch, XIAO NOODLES is actively preparing additional locations in Singapore, including at Tampines Mall, with more stores expected to open to consumers soon. This strategic foray comes on the heels of the chain's successful Hong Kong IPO, underscoring its ambition to export a standardized Chinese casual dining paradigm to the international food-service landscape.Founded in 2014, XIAO NOODLES has long anchored its brand philosophy in the maxim "Small things make a big difference", with a core mission to deliver authentic Chongqing-style noodle cuisine to global consumers. The brand marked a pivotal chapter in its growth by successfully listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 02408).Specializing in regional noodle staples and complementary appetizers, the chain has curated a portfolio of signature offerings that have cemented its status as a beloved player in China's competitive dining sector. Flagship menu items include Red Bowl Noodle (Mala Noodles with Peas and Meat Sauce), Golden Bowl Noodle (Hot n' Sour Noodles), Wonton Series, and Maocai Hot Pot Series.The opening of XIAO NOODLES in Singapore at 313@Somerset marks the global debut of its systemized Chinese casual dining model. More than a new location, this launch introduces a highly standardized and digital operational framework, engineered for consistent quality and scalability. Choosing Singapore—a competitive food hub and gateway to Southeast Asia—signals a strategy to enter discerning markets with a proven concept. The brand smartly positions Chongqing noodles within two major culinary trends: the global popularity of noodle dishes and a growing preference for spice. By refining this regional specialty with precise flavors and a modern cultural narrative, XIAO NOODLES transforms it into an internationally relevant offering, following the global pathways of pasta and ramen. The store itself delivers a contemporary dining experience, blending traditional recipes with localized touches and seamless digital service, all underpinned by the brand's commitment to taste, efficiency, and value."Launching our first store in Singapore is a pivotal milestone for XIAO NOODLES, as it allows us to showcase not only our signature dishes but our entire integrated dining ecosystem to an international audience," commented Song Qi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of XIAO NOODLES. "This flagship location serves as a blueprint for how we can honor our Chinese culinary heritage while catering to local taste preferences. 'From the streets of China to tables across the globe'—today marks the official kickoff of our global vision."The opening in Singapore lays a solid foundation for XIAO NOODLES' broader Asia-Pacific strategy. The brand plans to use this location as a model for understanding overseas operations, with an eye on further measured expansion in the region, and globally.XIAO NOODLES is a pioneering Chinese restaurant chain, founded in Guangzhou in 2014, that specializes in Chongqing-style noodles. The brand is committed to modernizing this tradition via standardized operations, digital innovation, and a customer-centric approach. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 02408), XIAO NOODLES operates over 500 stores across Greater China and now internationally, guided by its mission to share authentic Chinese noodle cuisine with the world.Hashtag: #XIAONOODLES

