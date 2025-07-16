94.5% claims settlement ratio was achieved amidst a difficult business environment

Second consecutive year as a Top 3 Finalist in the category of "Outstanding Claims Management Award – General Insurance" – Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024

Winner of "Claims Initiative of the Year" – InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence 2024

Claims processing times have been reduced from 3-5 days to as little as 15 minutes for eligible clinical and dental claims.

Almost 75% of Helper claims are now automated, saving claims specialists some 200+ working days annually.

Simple claims do not require manual intervention anymore, increasing the focus on value-added services.

MSIG Easy Lounge Service: Complimentary airport lounge access for travel insurance customers experiencing delays over 60 minutes, available at 1,600+ airports worldwide.

Claims Status Enquiry Page: 24/7 online claims tracking for peace of mind.

Day Case Endoscopy Programme: Cashless, convenient endoscopy arrangements for medical insurance customers.

Door-to-door Luggage Repair Service: Free pickup and delivery for travel-damaged luggage.

Overseas Medical Teleconsultation: Free telemedicine services for travel insurance customers travelling in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2025 - MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited ("MSIG") today published its sixth annual MSIG Claims Report which presents the total claims honoured in Hong Kong and Macau during the year as well as the insurer's latest initiatives. In 2024, MSIG'sThe insurer, while receiving just 9 complaints throughout the year (down from 13 in 2023 and 50 in 2020).2024 was also the, a significant milestone that reinforces why the insurer has grown as a trusted partner. Helper (99.17%) and Personal Accident (96.85%) followed as the next highest categories.In 2024, MSIG put even more emphasis on quick response and rapid claims processing. This led toand wide-ranging examples of how the insurer responds to incidents with fast, intuitive processes that help those affected to move forward., said:"Every year brings new challenges, and 2024 was no different. Our teams have worked exceptionally hard to ensure that our service to customers remains at the fore, because we know that every claim is personal. By making the claims process faster and easier, we aim to help each of our customers move forward with assurance that they will receive the financial compensation they are owed. Innovation is at the heart of this, and our teams should be proud of the industry recognition they have received for their efforts. I have every confidence that we will continue to go from strength to strength in providing sincere customer service backed by leading digital capabilities – all part of our commitment to supporting our customers at every phase of their lives."MSIG's focus on claims excellence has led to notable industry recognition in 2024, including:Following the launch of, a digital solution for claims assessment that streamlines verification of customers' claims history, policy validity and claims payment amounts, in the second half of 2023, the project has reported exceptional gains in efficiency. For Helper Insurance claims specifically:Building on this success, MSIG intends to further extend Zero Touch to cover its medical products in the future.In 2024 and early 2025, MSIG introduced a suite of new services to support customers at every step:Also reflecting MSIG's overarching emphasis on extraordinary customer service and claims management was its inaugural "Serving with Heart, Putting You above All" branding campaign. Featuring videos of common insurance scenarios, the insurer partnered with Key Opinion Leaders to convey how a simple, intuitive claims experience can result in needed assurance during unexpected incidents.

About MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited ("MSIG Hong Kong")

MSIG Hong Kong is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co Ltd and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 50 countries and regions globally. The Group is amongst the world's top 10 insurance groups based on gross revenue and one of Japan's leading insurers with A+ Stable credit rating. With over 40,000 employees world-wide, MSIG is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, India and Taiwan.



MSIG Hong Kong offers a wide range of solutions and services through an extensive distribution network including agents, brokers, and bancassurance alliances with leading banks. It has been providing general insurance solutions to customers in Hong Kong for more than 170 years, dating as far back as 1855.





