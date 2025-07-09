An interactive bra size chart,detailed guides, and an international bra size comparison chart.



How-to-measure videos to assist with at-home sizing.



A proprietary 3D Avatar Fit Tool, the first of its kind by a Malaysian lingerie brand, which simulates real body shapes for more accurate fit recommendations.



Friendly customer support across social media platforms, offering personalised advice and product suggestions.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2025 - XIXILI, the leading lingerie brand known for championing comfort and inclusivity, has launched their latest collection in the Singapore market: the Jelly Padded Bra. Engineered to provide cloud-like softness and wireless support, this new collection is designed to be essential in every woman's daily wardrobe, combining thoughtful design with technology that prioritises real comfort and fit.The Jelly Padded Bra collection includes the Mandy and Milly series—exclusive online styles that combine stylish versatility with affordability (promotional price: SGD21.20; regular price: SGD50.40). For those who prefer to shop in person, the Molly Wireless Jelly Padded Bra collection is also available in both online and offline retail outlets, offering seamless jelly-padded designs ideal for daily wear.Crafted with ultra-lightweight nylon and spandex, these bras deliver a barely-there second-skin feel while offering natural shaping and lift. With demi-cup and deep-V plunge bra styles, and removable padding options in the Milly line, the collection caters to a variety of preferences. Whether worn under business attire, weekend outfits, or festive ensembles, the Jelly Padded Bra promises a smooth, elegant silhouette from morning to night.“Every woman deserves a bra that fits like it was made just for her,” said Kwee Tee, Product Manager at XIXILI. “The Jelly Padded Bra series was created to meet the everyday needs of real women, combining thoughtful construction, a wide size range, and accessible price points. This is lingerie that empowers, supports, and celebrates all body types.”XIXILI’s commitment to inclusivity is reflected in its extensive size range—band sizes from 65 to 110cm and cups from A to I, making it one of the most comprehensive bra size offerings in Southeast Asia.To help women in Singapore find their perfect fit with confidence, XIXILI offers a fully personalised shopping journey, including:From plunge bras designed to enhance natural curves to seamless bralette styles perfect under form-fitting clothing, the Jelly Padded Bra range blends comfort and confidence with a modern, minimalist aesthetic. It is ideal for women in Singapore who prioritise function, style, and an inclusive fit—whether at the office, at home, or on the go.For more information or to shop online, visit XIXILI’s website Hashtag: #XIXILI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

XIXILI

A proudly Malaysian brand, XIXILI offers fashion lingerie and shapewear that combines elegance with all-day comfort. With one of the most inclusive sizing ranges in the region—A to I cups and 65 to 110cm band sizes—XIXILI designs for every body type. The brand is known for its expert fitters, premium materials, and dedication to helping women feel confident and supported.



XIXILI is also the first Malaysian lingerie brand to launch a 3D Avatar Try-On Tool, enabling women to virtually try on lingerie tailored to their unique body type and measurements. From everyday basics to occasion-ready pieces, XIXILI celebrates the beauty of real bodies, every day.