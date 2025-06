Some 2,400 stem cell and regenerative medicine pioneers convene to chart new frontiers, resulting from bidding efforts of Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors of the Hong Kong Tourism Board

The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, which are appointed organisations under the Hong Kong Convention Ambassador (HKCA) programme of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2025 - Reputed to be a leading research and development (R&D) hub for medical sciences, Hong Kong hosts the world's largest and most significant gathering of stem cell research and regenerative medicine, the International Society of Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2025 Annual Meeting. The event is brought to Hong Kong for the first time, thanks to the joint effort of three local universities –, which are appointed organisations under the Hong Kong Convention Ambassador (HKCA) programme of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).













The four-day meeting held on June 11-14 gathers more than 2,400 local and international experts in stem cell research and regenerative medicine from 58 countries and regions, from Asia to North America, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and Mainland China. Pioneers share the latest advances in the field, with topics spanning the field of regenerative medicine including topics such as advances in cell therapies, fundamental discoveries, understanding disease processes and more. The four-day meeting held on June 11-14 gathers more than 2,400 local and international experts in stem cell research and regenerative medicine from 58 countries and regions, from Asia to North America, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and Mainland China. Pioneers share the latest advances in the field, with topics spanning the field of regenerative medicine including topics such as advances in cell therapies, fundamental discoveries, understanding disease processes and more.





Dr Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, said, "The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) is a globally leading organisation in medical sciences and research, and its annual meeting is one of the world's most significant international academic conventions in medical science. Hong Kong is the first city chosen to host this annual event in Asia after a 13-year hiatus, underscoring the city's status as the 'World's Meeting Place'. I am grateful for the active participation of the Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors from the three local universities, who leveraged their influence and network during the bidding for the host of the event to make the event come true. We are also delighted to see that more professionals from a wider range of expertise are joining HKTB's league of Convention Ambassadors, and we believe their participation can help identify and contribute to the staging of more significant international events in Hong Kong."





Valentina Greco, ISSCR President, remarked, "Hosting ISSCR 2025 in Hong Kong marks a defining moment for global stem cell science. As a vibrant research hub at the crossroads of Asia and the world, Hong Kong offers an ideal setting to connect diverse scientific communities, spark new collaborations, and accelerate innovation. The ISSCR is deeply grateful to the city of Hong Kong and to our generous co-sponsors – the University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – for their support and commitment to bringing The Global Stem Cell Event to this beautiful city. With the unwavering support of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, these three leading universities, and inspired leadership from our 2025 Annual Meeting Program Committee, this meeting exemplifies the power of partnership and shared vision. We are proud to return to Asia for the first time in more than a decade at a time when our collective progress in stem cell research and regenerative medicine and to advancing therapies that have life altering impact on patients depends on the exchange of bold ideas across borders."





The extensive programme features plenary sessions, concurrent tracks, poster presentations, and networking opportunities. Contributing to the success of the event, the HKTB has provided comprehensive support, from arranging reconnaissance to venue sourcing, bid proposal, network support and more.





Hong Kong Convention Ambassador Programme Aligns a Record Lineup of 180 Industry Leaders



HKTB hosted the "Hong Kong Conference Ambassador Appreciation Night" last year to honor the contributions of the ambassadors in reinforcing Hong Kong as a “World Meeting Place” Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors from the Mainland recently participated in a business forum.







HKCAs have been instrumental in winning the ISSCR 2025 Annual Meeting for Hong Kong. Launched in 2020 by the HKTB as a strategic initiative, the HKCA programme recruits high-level representatives of Hong Kong's eight universities, chambers of commerce, professional organisations, public bodies, industrial entities and professional societies to act as ambassadors for Hong Kong's convention sector. With their professional influence and networks, HKCAs have led efforts to bring in events ranging from medical sciences to innovation and technology (I&T), financial services, aviation, transportation and more. The close collaboration between HKCAs and the HKTB has proven effective in promoting Hong Kong as a premier hub for world-class conventions. HKCAs have been instrumental in winning the ISSCR 2025 Annual Meeting for Hong Kong. Launched in 2020 by the HKTB as a strategic initiative, the HKCA programme recruits high-level representatives of Hong Kong's eight universities, chambers of commerce, professional organisations, public bodies, industrial entities and professional societies to act as ambassadors for Hong Kong's convention sector. With their professional influence and networks, HKCAs have led efforts to bring in events ranging from medical sciences to innovation and technology (I&T), financial services, aviation, transportation and more. The close collaboration between HKCAs and the HKTB has proven effective in promoting Hong Kong as a premier hub for world-class conventions.

As an alliance of distinguished local and Mainland leaders in business, medicine, professional services, I&T and other fields, the HKCA programme has been growing from strength to strength, with 72 new members in the latest record-sized cohort for the 2025-2026 term, taking the total to about 180, some 30% more than the previous cohort.

Among the 76 international events for 2025 to 2027 lined up by the HKTB, with an estimated attendance of over 180,000 MICE visitor arrivals and 27 resulted from HKCAs' efforts. The events cover diverse fields ranging from I&T to aviation and medical sciences. Some are held in Hong Kong for the first time, including IEEE Electron Devices Technology and Manufacturing Conference held in March 2025, Routes World in September 2025 and World Cancer Congress 2026.



The HKTB is committed to working closely with HKCAs to welcome more world-class events to Hong Kong, attracting high-yield overnight business visitors to the city and reinforcing the city's status as the world's meeting place.



Large-scale conventions facilitated by Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors:



Date



Events (*first-ever in Hong Kong)



Theme/Sector



March 2025



IEEE Electron Devices Technology and Manufacturing Conference *



Innovation & Technology



May 2025



IEEE International Conference on Data Engineering



Innovation & Technology



Jun 2025



International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) Annual Meeting*



Medical sciences



Sep 2025



Routes World*



Aviation



Dec 2025



The International Society of Sport Psychology 16th World Congress



Sports & Medical sciences



2026



Asia-Pacific Association for International Education 2026 Conference and Exhibition



Education



2026



17th Asian Congress of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery



Medical sciences



2026



Asian Venture Philanthropy Network Conference



Philanthropy



2026



International Federation of Landscape Architects World Congress



Architecture



2026



Lions International Convention



Social Services



2026



The Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly



Sports



2026



The Council Meeting of the Asian Patent Attorneys Association



Intellectual property



2026



World Cancer Congress*



Medical sciences



2027



International Association for Energy Economics Annual International Conference



Economics



2027



Lions Clubs International Orient and Southeast Asian Lions Forum



Social Services



2027



World Organization of Family Doctors Asia Pacific Regional Conference



Medical sciences





Hashtag: #HKTB

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.