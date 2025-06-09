Generali Hong Kong announces the launch of LionAchiever Elite (the “Plan”), a new flagship whole life savings and life insurance plan that offers customers high potential returns¹ with a short 2-year premium payment term, while also providing all-in-one legacy planning.

Short premium payment term of 2 years with high potential returns 1 and early breakeven 1

with and Flexible death benefit settlement - choose lump sum, monthly instalments, partial or deferred payment for each beneficiary 2

- choose lump sum, monthly instalments, partial or deferred payment for each beneficiary Policy Split Option - pre-arrange to split the policy automatically among beneficiaries upon the insured's death 2

- pre-arrange to split the policy automatically among beneficiaries upon the insured's death Policy Custodian Option - nominate a trusted person to manage the policy temporarily when the Policyholder passes away until the successor is ready2

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2025 - Generali Hong Kong announces the launch of LionAchiever Elite (the "Plan"), a new flagship whole life savings and life insurance plan that offers customers high potential returns¹ with a short 2-year premium payment term, while also providing all-in-one legacy planning. Designed to support both wealth accumulation and legacy planning, the plan empowers customers to achieve their financial goals and take control of how their legacy is preserved and passed on.With a premium payment term of just 2 years, LionAchiever Elite provides an accessible solution for customers to grow their wealth with minimal ongoing commitment. The plan offers high potential returns¹ and early breakeven at early as the 3policy year¹. By the 10th policy year, it reaches a projected internal rate of return of up to 5.03% per annum¹, making it a powerful solution for customers looking to grow their wealth with a shorter commitment period.In addition to wealth growth, the Plan provides comprehensive legacy planning solutions that support seamless wealth transfer across generations. These include the Death Benefit Payment Option, Policy Split Option, and Policy Custodian Option, allowing customers to tailor how their wealth is passed on through a single, integrated solution that gives them greater flexibility and control., said:Building on the success of LionAchiever, the new LionAchiever Elite is designed to offer even more features and greater flexibility to meet customers' evolving financial needs. For more information about LionAchiever Elite, please visit https://www.generali.com.hk/EN_US/savings-and-retirement/lionachiever-elite All information above is for reference only and does not constitute any offer and/or insurance product recommendation. The product information in this material does not contain the full terms of the product, for the details of the product features, terms and conditions, exclusions and key product risks, please refer to the product brochure and policy contract of relevant products or visit the website.Remarks:1. The calculation for total breakeven and total IRR includes Guaranteed Cash Value and non-guaranteed Terminal Dividend. It is not guaranteed. It is based on the scenario of 2 years Premium Payment Term with existing promotion of 4% premium refund, annual premium payment mode with Total Premiums Paid of USD 1,000,000. It is assumed that all premiums are paid in full when due without any prepayment, policy loan, withdrawal, and/or exercise of any policy options2. Please refer to the Policy Provisions, product brochure, "Generali's All-in-one Legacy Planning Solutions" leaflet, forms, promotion flyer and other relevant documents for details.Hashtag: #GeneraliHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group's global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.



www.generali.com.hk



THE GENERALI GROUP



Generali is one of the largest integrated insurance and asset management groups worldwide. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 95.2 billion and € 863 billion AUM in 2024. With around 87,000 employees serving 71 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.



