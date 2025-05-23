Description



Through interviews with frontline elderly service social workers, elderly policy researchers and secondary school management, the team discovered that current intergenerational integration programmes are often one-time services lacking continuity and depth, failing to fully address the needs of the elderly and wasting school resources. The "One School, One Elderly Centre" initiative aims to:



1. Match elderly centres with secondary schools



2. Equip members of elderly centre and secondary school students with knowledge



3. Facilitate communication between the two groups



4. Document their interactions for improved communication



The programme offers sustained, face-to-face exchange activities over one year, along with matching support, lesson plans, teaching materials and suggested activities for participating organisations through an online platform to facilitate collaboration between schools and elderly centres.

