Helper of the Year – Awarded to domestic helpers who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment, professionalism, and a caring attitude toward the households they serve.



Employer of the Year – Presented to employers who exemplify empathy, fairness, and support in their relationships with their helpers, creating a respectful and welcoming work environment.



Character Trait Awards – Special awards that celebrate the core values of kindness, patience, integrity, and responsibility. Nominees are put forward by employers who wish to recognise the unique strengths of their helpers.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 May 2025 - Eden Grace, a trusted maid agency dedicated to fostering strong and respectful relationships between domestic helpers and employers in Singapore, is proud to announce its annual award ceremony, Heart of the Home Awards to be held in December (exact date and venue to be confirmed). This event honours the positive contributions of both domestic helpers and their employers, celebrating the powerful relationships that build happier homes.The annual award ceremony aims to recognise the dedication, resilience, and compassion that helpers bring to their work, as well as the support and understanding employers provide in return. Through this event, Eden Grace hopes to inspire stronger, more respectful partnerships between domestic workers and families.This year's Heart of the Home Awards will feature several categories designed to appreciate individuals who consistently go above and beyond in their roles. These include:What sets these awards apart is the non-competitive format, there are no "winners" and "losers." Instead, every nominated house helper or employer is considered a finalist, as long as their nomination includes a thoughtful justification. The goal is to encourage appreciation and build confidence, rather than compare accomplishments.Nominees for this annual award ceremony are evaluated based on a well-rounded set of criteria, including communication skills, initiative, work ethic, adaptability, and the impact they've had on household harmony. The judging panel comprises representatives from Eden Grace who carefully review each submission to ensure fair and heartfelt recognition.This approach supports Eden Grace's belief that even the smallest efforts and quietest acts of kindness deserve acknowledgement.As a long-term initiative, this annual award ceremony aligns closely with Eden Grace's commitment to improving domestic work conditions and strengthening bonds within households. By honouring both helpers and employers, the agency affirms its vision of fostering mutual respect, trust, and care, essential ingredients for a happy and healthy home.Eden Grace's spokesperson shared, "This annual award ceremony is our way of saying thank you. It's about celebrating the heart behind the work, on both sides. We hope it inspires more households to cultivate meaningful relationships."In line with its future plans, Eden Grace is also exploring the possibility of expanding the award categories in the coming years to better reflect the evolving roles and stories within the domestic employment community. These may include recognition for long-term service, cultural understanding, or mentorship between helpers.Beyond the awards, Eden Grace continues to provide ongoing support and training for maids to develop their skills and build fulfilling careers. The agency also educates employers on best practices in household management and ethical employment, reinforcing its role as a bridge-builder between both parties.At its core, the Heart of the Home Awards is a celebration of humanity, of people who care, who listen, and who support each other in the shared space they call home."To all helpers and employers, thank you for making Singapore a more compassionate and harmonious place. Let's continue building an uplifting and respectful community, one home at a time."

About Eden Grace

Established in 2013, Eden Grace is a leading Christian maid agency in Singapore, having proudly served over 5,000 clients with dedication and excellence. More than just a placement agency, Eden Grace is driven by a passion to build meaningful connections between households and domestic helpers. With a client-centric approach rooted in trust and transparency, they empower lives through comprehensive training programmes and ongoing support. At Eden Grace, the team is committed to redefining the domestic service experience, one of passion, integrity, and lasting impact.