CUHK Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship awardee Jarinyagon CHANTAWANNAKUL (right) from Thailand receives recognition at the University's Scholarship Presentation Ceremony 2021/22, exemplifying CUHK's commitment to nurturing international talents. The significant scholarship recognises her outstanding academic achievements and potential contributions to healthcare innovation.

Biomedical Engineering student Jarinyagon CHANTAWANNAKUL gains hands-on research experience during her summer internship at Stanford University's Department of Otolaryngology, School of Medicine.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2025 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) continues to attract international talent in specialised fields, as demonstrated by the journey of Jarinyagon CHANTAWANNAKUL, a final-year Biomedical Engineering student from Thailand. Her story highlights CUHK's growing reputation as a premier destination for healthcare technology education in Asia.Jarinyagon selected CUHK after recognising Hong Kong as one of Asia's few locations offering specialised Biomedical Engineering programmes. The university's comprehensive infrastructure, including dedicated libraries, laboratories, and teaching hospitals, along with its unique college system and generous hostel policy, proved decisive factors in her choice. Her academic excellence was recognised with the prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship, ensuring her financial stability throughout her studies.Her academic journey has been marked by notable achievements, including the Charles K. Kao Scholarship, which supported her research exchange at Stanford University's Department of Otolaryngology. Most recently, she secured funding from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation's (HKSTP) Ideation programme to develop her final year project into a commercial product.At CUHK, Jarinyagon has benefited from close mentorship by distinguished faculty members. Professor Scott Wu Yuan has served as her project supervisor, career mentor, and life adviser, while Professor Liting Duan's guidance as academic adviser has helped ensure her continued success throughout the programme.Beyond classroom learning, Jarinyagon's professional experience includes valuable internships at both Stanford University and a Hong Kong biotech company. Her first full-time paid position as an R&D intern in Hong Kong's biotech sector provided crucial insights into industry operations and workplace dynamics in one of Asia's primary business hubs.Looking ahead, Jarinyagon aims to leverage her CUHK education to make meaningful contributions to healthcare through innovation. Her involvement with HKSTP's Ideation programme exemplifies how CUHK prepares students to transform academic projects into practical healthcare solutions.For prospective Thai students, Jarinyagon emphasises CUHK's strong global reputation and generous scholarship opportunities as key attractions. The university's diverse cultural environment provides invaluable opportunities for international students to expand their global perspectives while pursuing world-class education.Hashtag: #CUHK

Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) stands as a leading comprehensive research university, consistently ranked among Asia's top educational institutions.

