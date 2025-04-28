In the first quarter of 2025, deliveries of the VF 6 model increased by 453% compared to the same period in 2024.



What: VinFast Q1 2025 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Thursday, June 9, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

Live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/adpow94b

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 -VinFast Auto Ltd. ("VinFast" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2025. The Company delivered 36,330 electric vehicles ("EVs") globally in 1Q25, representing a 296% increase year-over-year.Notably, VF 5 (A-segment SUV) deliveries grew 153% year-over-year and VF 6 (B-segment SUV) deliveries grew 453% year-over-year.VF 3 (mini-SUV) and VF 5 accounted for 67% of total deliveries during the quarter, indicating strong market acceptance for VinFast's compact and agile urban vehicle lines.VinFast also announced it delivered 44,904 e-scooters and e-bikes in 1Q25, representing a 473% increase year-over-year.Vietnam remains a crucial driver of VinFast's delivery growth. Aligned with its commitment to leading the green transition in its home market, the Company has implemented compelling incentive programs and has officially started pre-orders for its "Green" vehicle lineup. This initiative is facilitated through a partnership with GSM and VinFast's extensive distribution network across the country.Globally, VinFast is strategically expanding its presence in high-potential Asian markets. The Company has officially launched in India, introduced three models in Indonesia, and five models in the Philippines. Simultaneously, VinFast is actively expanding its network of dealer stores and service centers across these key markets.Underpinning its commitment to meeting escalating demand for green mobility, VinFast is accelerating the development of its global manufacturing footprint. The Company anticipates the operationalization of new production facilities in Indonesia, India, and Ha Tinh (Vietnam) in line with its strategic global expansion roadmap.The Company also announced that it will release its 1Q25 financial results before the market opens on June 9, 2025. On the same day, VinFast's management will hold a live webcast to discuss the Company's business performance and strategy. Details for the call are below:For additional information, please visit ir.vinfastauto.us.Investor Relations Email: [email protected] Media Relations Email: [email protected] Note: Preliminary delivery results are subject to change and may differ from the final number of deliveries that will be recognized as vehicle sales revenue for the period as a result of the year end audit.Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast – a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC – is Vietnam's leading automotive manufacturer committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast manufactures a portfolio of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses in Vietnam and exports to the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.vinfastauto.us.



VinFast deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the average selling price and various cost components.

