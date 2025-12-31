Vietnam Airlines flight crew on the first Ho Chi Minh City–Copenhagen flight.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 December 2025 - Vietnam Airlines has officially launched its nonstop service between Ho Chi Minh City and Copenhagen, Denmark, marking the first-ever direct air connection between Vietnam and Northern Europe. This milestone represents a major step in the airline's European network expansion strategy for the 2025 to 2030 period, addressing growing demand for tourism, business travel, trade, and family visits between the two regions.The inaugural flight, VN39, departed Tan Son Nhat International Airport at 10:45 p.m. on December 15 aboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and landed safely at Copenhagen Airport after more than 12 hours of flight, carrying over 200 passengers to the Danish capital. The return flight, VN38, departed Copenhagen at 10:50 a.m. local time on December 16 and arrived in Ho Chi Minh City later the same day, serving more than 300 passengers.The Ho Chi Minh City to Copenhagen route will operate three times per week. Flights depart Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings, while return flights from Copenhagen operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings. This new service enhances connectivity between Vietnam and Denmark, as well as the broader Northern European region, while meeting the increasing travel demand of the Vietnamese community in the area, estimated at approximately 70,000 people. It is also expected to further boost the growing number of Northern European visitors to Vietnam.Dang Anh Tuan, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines, said: "Copenhagen represents a strategic market in Vietnam Airlines' European network growth. Our nonstop service dramatically reduces travel time between Vietnam and Denmark, enhances our competitive edge, and creates new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange across Northern Europe. This direct connection will deliver clear benefits to passengers, enterprises, and the Vietnamese community in the region."Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, is widely recognized as one of the world's most livable cities and serves as a key transportation hub for the entire Scandinavian region. From Copenhagen Airport, passengers can conveniently connect to Sweden, Norway, and Finland via a modern infrastructure and efficient transport network. As a result, the new route not only meets travel demand to Denmark but also provides faster and more convenient access to the broader Northern European region compared with previous itineraries requiring transit stops.Copenhagen is considered a high-potential market, particularly during the winter season when Northern European travelers seek warm-weather destinations such as Vietnam. With the launch of this route, Vietnam Airlines becomes one of the few Southeast Asian carriers offering direct service to Northern Europe, further strengthening its European network, which currently includes Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, London, Milan, and Moscow.The nonstop Ho Chi Minh City to Copenhagen service also marks a significant milestone in Vietnam Airlines' 30-year development journey, reaffirming the airline's commitment to expanding intercontinental connectivity, enhancing the role of the national flag carrier, and continuing to showcase the image, culture, and people of Vietnam to the world.Hashtag: #VietnamAirlines

