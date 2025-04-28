PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - OZO Phuket is inviting guests to join them this summer for a memorable getaway filled with relaxation and vibrant experiences. Whether unwinding by the pool, exploring the island, or soaking up the lively atmosphere, OZO Phuket offers the perfect setting for a fun-filled escape.True to its spiritedphilosophy, OZO Phuket is a playful sanctuary designed to spark joy. From laid-back lounging to colourful adventures, the fun begins the moment guests arrive.OZO Phuket is part of the OZO brand, a vibrant collection of lifestyle hotels under ONYX Hospitality Group — a leading hospitality company in Southeast Asia with a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and residences.Perfectly positioned in a lively spot, OZO Phuket is within easy reach of must-see attractions, including breathtaking natural landscapes, rich local culture, popular eateries, and bustling night markets.Located just 150 metres from the pristine shores of Kata Beach, OZO Phuket is the perfect destination for those seeking both water-based adventure and sun-soaked relaxation. Whether guests are lounging on the expansive white sands or embarking on a snorkelling excursion to explore nearby islands, excitement is always within reach. Additionally, Kata Beach is a renowned surf hotspot, with its wide shoreline catering to both beginners and seasoned pros alike.In addition, OZO Phuket is just a few minutes from the lively night market, a vibrant hub filled with colour, energy, and distinct local charm. Ideal for all types of visitors, the market offers a true taste of Phuket's dynamic nightlife, with a fantastic selection of mouthwatering local street food that showcases the island's culinary diversity.At OZO Phuket, guests can fully immerse themselves in the island's natural beauty and rich traditions, with an array of fun and unique experiences for all. Take a dip in the expansive outdoor pool, designed for family enjoyment and featuring a brilliant slide that promises endless fun. Stay active in the fully equipped gym or unwind by the poolside, basking in the relaxed atmosphere. Refresh with a selection of drinks and delicious afternoon snacks, making every moment even more enjoyable.For those craving authentic Italian cuisine, Prego restaurant offers a true taste of Italy, serving homemade dishes crafted from Chef Marco Boscaini's cherished family recipes. Inspired by childhood memories of helping his grandmother in the kitchen, these recipes have been delighting Italian food lovers for over 20 years. Since the first Prego opened its doors on Koh Samui, the flavours have remained authentically traditional.When it's time to unwind, the rooms at OZO Phuket are designed with every detail in mind. A perfect blend of simplicity and vibrant colours, the rooms embrace three key principles: Sleep. Connect. Explore. Guests can look forward to a restful night on the incredibly comfortable OZO bed (a must-try!), enjoy seamless connectivity with all the modern tech they need, and discover spaces designed in true OZO style to inspire their own unique sense of happiness.OZO Phuket is ready to offer a blissful, fun-filled, and unforgettable holiday this summer.For more information, give them a ring on 076 563600 or have a look at their website: www.ozohotels.com/phuket Hashtag: #ONYX #OZOPhuket

