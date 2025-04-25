Recent polls suggest that the upheaval caused by U.S. President Donald Trump is damaging centre-right political parties in Australia, which could spell defeat for conservative Opposition Leader Peter Dutton (right) and garner a win in the upcoming election for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) of the Labor Party, who had earlier been projected to lose. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/AFP) / The use of this image for editorial purposes is permitted and free of charge provided that all conditions of use are complied with. Publication must use image credits.