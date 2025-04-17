Samsung Unveils ‘AI Home’ Vision with New Bespoke AI Appliances

Innovative appliances that boast upgraded AI and intuitive screens, built upon Samsung’s security and intelligence fundamentals to simplify home living.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - Samsung Electronics Singapore announced the launch of its Bespoke AI appliances showcased at its global event, Welcome to Bespoke AI. Building on the "AI Home" vision introduced at CES 2025, the latest suite of appliances will embody Samsung's transformative approach to mark a new era of intelligent home living.
The following Bespoke AI appliances are currently available in Singapore:
- Bespoke AI Refrigerators
- Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and Top Load Washer
- Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite Vacuum Cleaners
- Bespoke AI WindFree™ Air Conditioner
- Bespoke AirDresser
An AI Home Experience to Bring "Easy to Use, Care and Saving" to Consumers
Users can look forward to more advanced AI-enhanced experience with the Bespoke AI line-up, where intelligent features are thoughtfully embedded to help homeowners better manage their home routines through the core benefits of Easy to Use, Care and Saving.
At the heart of the company's vision is the AI Home screen[1] featured on the Bespoke AI Refrigerator. The 9" smart display serves as a central control hub to connect Samsung smart appliances along with supported third party devices through SmartThings without the need for a separate hub device.[2] Users can also utilise features like the refrigerators' Daily Board to receive personalised information and better manage their day — or use Map View to effortlessly monitor and control other connected devices. Homeowners can also track and optimise energy consumption with the AI Energy Mode accessed through the SmartThings app.
Moreover, the new Bespoke AI appliances bring enhanced features that adapt to consumer needs.
Experience the future of laundry with the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer, featuring innovative AI-powered technologies such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI Vibration Reduction Technology Plus (VRT+). These advanced features provide a more intelligent, efficient, and quiet washing experience.
Samsung's AI Wash[3] intelligently senses the fabric type and weight to automatically recommend the optimal settings for each wash. Homeowners can look forward to a simplified laundry process while ensuring that their garments receive the best possible cleaning and care. Besides ensuring thorough cleaning experiences, the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer features AI VRT+ technology, which senses the floor condition and adjusts the machine vibration to effectively reduce floor vibration for a quieter and more stable washing experience.
Samsung also continues to innovate its vacuum cleaner lineup. The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra will be launched with the world's most powerful9 suction power of up to 400W.10 The upgraded AI Cleaning Mode11 tackles more diverse environments12 like corners13 and the type of carpets14 for improved cleaning performance.
These new Bespoke AI appliances join the Bespoke AI WindFree™ Air Conditioner to complete Samsung's suite of Bespoke AI appliances to offer unmatched innovation and convenience. Launched in 2024, the Bespoke AI WindFree™ Air Conditioner leverages advanced WindFree™ technology and AI to intuitively meet users' cooling needs, seamlessly switching between WindFree™ Cooling and Fast Cooling modes with AI Auto Cooling.
Bixby's latest upgrade brings smarter home control to Bespoke AI appliances, through voice commands and enhances usability through new features like Voice ID[4]. It personalises services by recognising the user's voice, automatically switching to the Samsung account of the speaker and showing their calendar on the screen.
Continued Efforts to Deliver Reliable Experiences
Samsung Knox sits at the core of Samsung's connected home appliances to ensure that homeowners are adequately protected against cyberattacks and their privacy are safeguarded.
The latest Samsung Bespoke AI appliances will have enhanced Knox security applied so that users will be able to enjoy their AI Home experience with peace of mind. As one of the major updates, Trust Chain, which is part of Knox Matrix, is applied to all Wi-Fi enabled appliances launching in 2025. Users can continuously monitor products' security status in real time through the dashboard.[5]
Knox Vault[6] is also applied to home appliances, to store sensitive user information, such as passwords and authentication information, in a separate hardware chip to ensure maximum protection. Furthermore, to protect against the potential of future quantum attacks, Samsung's security is also equipped with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), a part of Knox Matrix Credential Sync, for its screen-applied products.[7]
For more information on the 2025 Bespoke AI appliance lineup, please visit the respective newsroom links provided above and the Samsung Online Store.
Appendix
Bespoke AI Refrigerator
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Refrigerator, along with the other Side-by-Side refrigerator models, are now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the latest Bespoke AI Refrigerator from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments Vouchers[8].
The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS models are as follows:
| Model
| Colour
| RRP
| Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Home
RS90F65D3FSS
| Black DOI
| $3,999
| Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode
RS80F65J3BSS
| Black Glass
| $3,299
| Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode
RS70F65K3FSS
| Black DOI
| $2,699
| Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode
RS70F65Q3FSS RS70F65Q3TSS
| Black DOI
Matt DOI Metal
| $2,199
Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Home
| Model Code
| RS90F65D3FSS
| Capacity
| Net Total (Liter)
| 615 ℓ
| Net for Freezer (Liter)
| 218 ℓ
| Net for Fridge (Liter)
| 397 ℓ
| Physical specification
| Width x Depth x Height (mm)
| 912 x 716 x 1786
| Net Weight (kg)
| 122 kg
| Packing Weight (kg)
| 129 kg
| Cooling Feature
| Power Cool Function
| Yes
| Power Freeze Function
| Yes
| Cooling Type
| All-Around Cooling System
| Refrigerator Feature
| Deodoriser Type
| UV Deodoriser
| Number of Shelf (Total)
| 4 EA
| Wine Rack
| Yes
| Number of Door Pocket
| 5 EA
| Interior LED Light
| Top LED
| Shelf Material
| Tempered Glass
| Number of Vegetable & Fruit Drawer
| 2 EA
| Freezer Feature
| Number of Shelf (Total)
| 4 EA
| Number of Door Pocket
| 2 EA
| Icemaker
| Indoor I/M
| Interior LED Light
| Top LED
| Number of Drawer
| 2 EA
| General Feature
| Refrigerant
| R-600a
| Cooling Cover
| Metal Cooling Duct
| Compressor
| AI Inverter Compressor
| Exterior Feature
| Display Type
| 9" LCD AI Home
| Door Handle
| Recess
| Colour
| BLACK DOI
| Dispenser Type
| I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank)
| Door Open Type
| Auto Open Door
| Energy
| Energy Grade
| 3 ticks
| Smart
| Wi-Fi Embedded
| Yes
| Camera
| No
| Mobile Bixby
| Yes
| Set Bixby (Mic)
| Yes
| Speaker
| Yes
| Bluetooth
| Yes
| App Connectivity
| SmartThings App Support
| Yes
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode
| Model Code
| RS80F65J3BSS
| RS70F65K3FSS
| RS70F65Q3FSS
| RS70F65Q3TSS
| Capacity
| Net Total (Liter)
| 634 ℓ
| 635 ℓ
| 655 ℓ
| 655 ℓ
| Net for Freezer (Liter)
| 218 ℓ
| 218 ℓ
| 237 ℓ
| 237 ℓ
| Net for Fridge (Liter)
| 416 ℓ
| 417 ℓ
| 418 ℓ
| 418 ℓ
| Physical specification
| Net Width (mm)
Width x Depth x Height (mm)
| 912 x 716 x 1786
| 912 x 716 x 1786
| 912 x 716 x 1780
| 912 x 716 x 1780
| Net Weight (kg)
| 126 kg
| 120 kg
| 98 kg
| 98 kg
| Package Weight (kg)
| 127 kg
| 127 kg
| 105 kg
| 105 kg
| Cooling Feature
| Power Cool Function
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Power Freeze Function
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Cooling Type
| All-Around Cooling System
| Refrigerator Feature
| Metal Cooling Duct
| Yes
| Yes
| No
| No
| Deodoriser Type
| UV Deodoriser
| Deodoriser
| -
| -
| Wine Rack
| Yes
| No
| No
| No
| Number of Shelf (Total)
| 4 EA
| Number of Door Pocket
| 5 EA
| Interior LED Light
| Top LED
| Shelf Material
| Tempered Glass
| Number of Vegetable & Fruit Drawer
| 2 EA
| Freezer Feature
| Number of Shelf (Total)
| 4 EA
| Number of Door Pocket
| 2 ea
| 2 ea
| 5 ea
| 5 ea
| Icemaker
| Indoor I/M
| Indoor I/M
| Twist I/M
| Twist I/M
| Interior LED Light
| Top LED
| Number of Drawer
| 2 EA
| General Feature
| Refrigerant
| R-600a
| Compressor
| AI Inverter Compressor
| -
| -
| -
| Exterior Feature
| Display Type
| Internal (Simple UX)
| Internal (Simple UX)
| Internal (ADA Compliant)
| Internal (ADA Compliant)
| Door Handle
| Recess
| Recess
| Recess
| Recess
| Colour
| BLACK GLASS
| BLACK DOI
| BLACK DOI
| MATT DOI METAL
| Dispenser Type
| I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank)
| I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank)
| -
| -
| Door Open Type
| Auto Open Door
| -
| -
| -
| Energy Consumption
| 495 kWh/year
| 495 kWh/year
| 506 kWh/year
| 506 kWh/year
| Energy
| Energy Grade
| 3 ticks
|
Smart
| WiFi Embedded
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Mobile Bixby
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Set Bixby (Mic)
| Yes
| No
| No
| No
| Speaker
| Yes
| No
| No
| No
| Bluetooth
| Yes
| No
| No
| No
| App Connectivity
| SmartThings App Support
| Yes
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer is now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the new Bespoke AI Top-load Washers from now till 7 May will receive up to $100 worth of Mooments Voucher[9].
The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer models are as follows:
| Model
| Colour
| RRP
| 15kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer - Hygiene Steam
WA80F15B6BSP
| Black Caviar
| $1,499
| 13kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer - Hygiene Steam
WA80F13B6BSP
| Black Caviar
| $1,299
| 13kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer - EcoBubble™
WA80F13S5CSP
| Charcoal Gray
| $1,049
| 10kg Laundry Top-load Washer - EcoBubble™
WA10CG4546BVSP
| Black Caviar
| $899
| 8kg Laundry Top-load Washer - EcoBubble™
WA80CG4546BVSP
| Black Caviar
| $699
Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Laundry Top-Load Washer
| Model Code
| WA80F15B6BSP
| WA80F13B6BSP
| WA80F13S5CSP
| WA10CG4546BVSP
| WA80CG4546BVSP
| Washing Capacity
| Washing Capacity (kg)
| 15.0 kg
| 13.0 kg
| 13.0 kg
| 10.0 kg
| 8.0 kg
| Design
| Body Colour
| Black Caviar
| Black Caviar
| Charcoal Grey
| Black Caviar
| Black Caviar
| Door
| Tempered Glass + Chrome Deco
| Tempered Glass + Chrome Deco
| Tempered Glass
| -
| -
| Panel Display
| LED
| -
| -
| Performance
| Water Efficiency (Ticks)
| 4 Ticks
| Feature
| AI Wash
| Yes
| No
| No
| AI Energy Mode
| Yes
| No
| No
| AI VRT+
| Yes
| No
| No
| EcoBubble™
| Yes
| BubbleStorm™
| Yes
| Dual Storm™
| Yes
| Air Turbo
| Yes
| Child Lock
| Yes
| Delay End
| Yes
| Door Lock
| Yes
| Yes
| No
| No
| No
| Drum Type
| 2nd Diamond
| Intensive Wash
| Yes
| Magic Filter
| Yes
| Motor
| DIT
| Pulsator
| Stainless Dual Storm
| Stainless Dual Storm
| PP Dual Storm
| PP Dual Storm
| PP Dual Storm
| Super Speed
| Yes
| Spin Speed
| 700rpm
| Smart Control
| Yes
| No
| No
| SmartThings
| Yes
| No
| No
| Smart Check
| Yes
| No
| No
| Soft Closing Door
| Yes
| Water Level
| 10 Levels
| Cycle
| AI Wash
| Yes
| No
| No
| Hygiene Steam
| Yes
| Yes
| No
| No
| No
| Baby Care
| Yes
| Bedding
| Yes
| Delicates
| Yes
| Downloaded Cycle
| Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Stain Wash (Steam), Colours, Deep Softener, Baby Care, Super Clean
| Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours,
Deep Softener, Baby Care
| Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours
| Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours
| Normal
| Yes
| Option List
| Delay End, Ecobubble, Super Speed, Intensive Wash (Long Key), AirTurbo (15min/30min), Smart Control, Power Tub Clean (Long Key), Child Lock (Double Key), Sound Off (Double Key), Smart Check (Double Key)
| Ecobubble, Super Speed, Power Tub Clean, Intensive Wash, Delay End
| Ecobubble, Super Speed, Power Tub Clean, Intensive Wash, Delay End
| Quick Wash
| Yes
| Rinse + Spin
| Yes
| Super Clean
| No
| No
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Tub Clean
| No
| No
| Yes
| No
| No
| Water Saving
| No
| No
| Yes
| No
| No
| Physical
Specification
| Net Dimension (WxHxD)
| 610 x 1089 x 675 mm
| 610 x 1059 x 675 mm
| 540 x 1008 x 577 mm
| Net Weight
| 43kg
| 41kg
| 40kg
| 32kg
| 30kg
| Smart
| Wi-Fi Embedded
| Yes
| App Connectivity
| SmartThings App Support
| Yes
Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is now generally available while the Bespoke AI Jet Lite will be available from 12 April 2025. Both models will be available on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite from now to 7 May will receive $100 worth of Mooments Voucher[10].
The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and the Bespoke AI Jet Lite are as follows:
| Model
| Colour
| Availability
| RRP
| Bespoke AI Jet Ultra
VS90F40DAK/SP
| Satin Black
| Available Now
| $1,699
| Bespoke AI Jet Lite
VS80F28DAS/SP
| Santorini Beige
| From 12 April 2025
| $1,499
Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Jet
|
| Bespoke AI Jet Ultra
| Bespoke AI Jet Lite
| Model Code
| VS90F40DAK/SP
| VS80F28DAS/SP
| General
Information
| Body Colour
| Black Chrometal
| Point Colour
| Satin Black
| Santorini Beige
| Digital Inverter Motor
| Yes
| Max Suction Power (Set with battery)
| 400W with VCA-SBTC97 battery
| -
| Running Time
| Up to 160min (Stated run time applies to the minimum power
with a non-motorised tool attached using 2 batteries)
| Up to 120min (Stated run time applies to the minimum power level with a non-motorised tool attached using 2 batteries)
| Number of Cleaning Modes
| 5
| Dust Collection Time
| Multi Cyclone
| Dustbin Capacity
| 0.5L
| Noise Level
| 87 dBA
| Display Type
| LCD
| Smart Feature
| Wi-Fi Embedded
| Yes
| AI Cleaning Mode
| Yes
| SmartThings App Control
| Yes
| Voice Control
| Bixby support – English (US, UK, IN)
/ Chinese (Mandarin) / Korean
| Self-Diagnosis
| Yes
| Customised Setting
| Yes
| Maintenance Guide
| Yes
| Battery
| Charging Time
| 300 min
(Large capacity battery)
210min
(Lightweight battery)
| 210min
| Detachable Battery
| Yes
| Quantity
| 2 ea
| Brush
| Main
| Active Dual Brush
| Jet Dual Brush+
| Main (others)
| Slim LED Brush+
| Additional Brush (others)
| Spray Spinning Sweeper
| Accessory
| Accessory 1
| Pet Tool+
| Accessory 2
| Combination Tool
| Accessory 3
| Extentsion Crevice Tool
| Accessory 4
| Flexible Tool
| Accessory 5
| Accessory Cradle
| Accessory 6
| Battery Charging Kit
| Accessory 7
| Multi-use Wet Pad (2ea)
| Accessory 8
| Single-use Wet Pad (10ea)
| Clean
Station
Detail
| Dust Bag
| 3 ea
| Dust Bag Capacity
| 2.0L
| Dust Bag Full Indicator
| Yes
| Wi-Fi On/Off Indicator
| Yes
| Dimension (WxHxD)
| 300x850x300mm
| Weight
| 6.4kg
| Filter
| Exhaust
| Fine Dust Filter with HEPA Filtration
| Pre-Motor
| Yes
| Convenience Feature
| Washable Dustbin
| Yes
| Telescopic Pipe
| Yes
| Physical Specification
| Dimension (Net, WxHxD)
| 250x1036x243mm
| 250x1000x202mm
| Dimension (Set + Station, WxHxD)
| 300x1192x350mm
| 300x1150x300mm
| Weight (Net)
| 2.8kg (with VCA-SBTD95 battery and Slim LED Brush+)
| 2.49kg (with Slim LED Brush+)
| Weight (Set + Station)
| 9.2kg
| 8.9kg
Bespoke AirDresser
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AirDresser is now generally available at the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AirDresser from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments Voucher[11].
The Recommended Retail Price for the Bespoke AirDresser is as follows:
| Model
| Colour
| RRP
| Bespoke AirDresser
DF18CB8700CRSP
| Crystal Mirror
| $2,699
Product Specifications
Bespoke AirDresser
| Model Code
| DF18CB8700CRSP
| Drying Capacity
| Capacity
| Jacket (3~5) + Pants 3
| Design
| Door
| Crystal Mirror (Mirror)
| Panel Display
| Touch + 2.25" LCD
| Performance
| Motor Spec (HP)
| Digital Inverter Motor
| Compressor
| Digital Inverter Compressor
| Feature
| AI Pattern
| Yes
| AI Energy Mode
| Yes
| Auto Cycle Link
| Yes
| Dual JetSteam
| Yes
| Heatpump Drying
| Yes
| AI Dry
| Yes
| Humidity Sensor
| Yes
| Keep Fresh
| Yes
| Lint Filter
| Yes
| Wrinkle Care
| Yes
| Smart Control
| Yes
| Child Lock
| Yes
| Delay End
| Yes
| AirHanger
| 3
| Paint Clipper
| 3
| Weight Kit
| Sold Separately
| Fresh Finish
| Yes
| SmartThings
| Yes
| Cycle
| Normal
| Yes
| Outdoor
| Yes
| Quick
| Yes
| Sanitise
| Yes
| School Uniform
| Yes
| Suit
| Yes
| Toy
| Yes
| Wool
| Yes
| Option List
| Keep Fresh, Delay End, Child Lock, My Cycles
| Bedding
| Yes
| Blouse
| Yes
| Delicates
| No
| Denim
| Yes
| Down Jacket
| Yes
| Baby Clothing
| Yes
| Bulk Care
| Yes
| Cashmere
| Yes
| Winter Coat
| Yes
| Accessory
| Yes
| Mask Sanitise
| Yes
| Self Clean
| Yes
| Silk
| Yes
| Dry
| AI Dry, Quick, Swimsuit, Outdoor, Fitness Wear, Blouse, Denim, Down Jacket, Time Dry(1/2/3hr), Room Care(2/4hr)
| Physical Specification
| Net Dimension (WxHxD)
| 445x1960x595mm
| Net Weight
| 83kg
| Gross Dimension (WxHxD)
| 529x2050x759mm
[1] AI Home display refers to the 7" or 9" LCD screen on the product. Does not mean all services available on the AI Home are AI or generate information or outcome using AI. Certain functions accessible through the AI Home utilise AI-based algorithms, which can be updated periodically to improve accuracy. AI-based algorithms may generate incomplete or incorrect information.
[2] Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required. All products must be connected to SmartThings. Only 3rd party devices that are compatible with SmartThings can be registered.
[3] Fabric sensing uses an AI algorithm to sense three fabric types (Normal, Delicates, Towels) for loads up to 3kg. Mixed fabrics may reduce detection accuracy. Actual results may vary depending on individual use. To prevent wear, wash like fabrics together.
[4] Bixby availability may vary depending on the country. Bixby only recognises certain accents and dialects of English (U.K.), English (U.S.), English (India), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Korean (South Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Spain) and Portuguese (Brazil). Voice ID will be available starting May of 2025 through Smart Forward update. Launch date may differ according to region and country. Bixby activated Samsung Account is required. Up to six accounts can be registered per device. To increase the accuracy of identifying each voice, it is recommended for you to register your voice in quiet surroundings. Voice ID is done based on the tone of voice used during registration process. Any change or modification to your voice may lead to misidentification.
[5] Trust Chain Dashboard is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025.
[6] Knox Vault is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025
[7] PQC is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025.
[8] While stocks last.
[9] While stocks last.
[10] While stocks last.
[11] While stocks last.
Samsung Electronics Singapore
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners.