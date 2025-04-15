[1] As at 31 December 2024, about 25% of SMEs received their first bank loan amongst the approved loan cases of PAObank.



[2] As at 31 December 2024, around 8.2% of SMEs were start-ups operating for less than 3 years amongst the approved loan cases of PAObank.



[3] This loan product is only eligible to companies registered in Hong Kong. Reminder: To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay! Terms & Conditions apply. Please refer to PAObank website or call customer services hotline 3762 9900 for details



[4] Upon submission of loan application, the specific disbursement time is subject to the completion of documents to be provided and signed.