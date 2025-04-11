Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee, presents the Highest Climber Award to Chef Tam Kwok Fung of Chef Tam’s Seasons. (Photo courtesy of 50 Best)

SEOUL, KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2025 - Lee Kum Kee, the esteemed Asian culinary brand with over a century of heritage, proudly reflects on its successful partnership as the Official Sauce and Condiment Partner at the recently held Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 awards in Seoul, Korea. This prestigious event, which took place on 25 March at Grand Hyatt Seoul, brought together culinary luminaries, chefs, restaurateurs, and food enthusiasts from across the region to honour the best in gastronomy.The awards ceremony celebrated the pinnacle of culinary talent, and Lee Kum Kee was delighted to showcase its commitment to elevating Asian cuisine globally. A highlight of the evening was Lee Kum Kee's presentation of the Highest Climber Award, an award that recognises the restaurant that made the most significant leap in rankings, to Chef Tam Kwok Fung of Chef Tam's Seasons, which also won The Best Restaurant in Macau."We are thrilled to present the Highest Climber Award to Chef Tam and the team at Chef Tam's Seasons. Their impressive rise in the list is reflective of the growing influence of Asian cuisines on the global stage and synchronises with our commitment to be a global gateway to Asian culinary culture and to foster a community with a shared passion for culinary excellence." says Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee.The atmosphere during the event was filled with excitement and camaraderie as guests shared their admiration for the vibrant culinary scene in Asia. The Lee Kum Kee team echoed this sentiment, reflecting on the overwhelming support and enthusiasm from attendees. "It's been very special to be celebrating close to home, where Chefs have expressed a sense of pride to see our brand, a household name of their childhoods, up on this global stage," said Simon Cao, Vice President - Global Brand Development and Communications, Global Marketing of Lee Kum Kee.As part of the celebrations, Lee Kum Kee hosted engaging brand activations throughout the week. On 23 March, the brand collaborated with Head Mixologist Mark Lloyd from Wing Lei Bar at Wynn Palace Macau for a unique sauce-inspired guest shift at Pine & Co., No.50 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024. Guests indulged in innovative culinary cocktails featuring Lee Kum Kee products, showcasing the endless possibilities of flavour combinations. A favourite of the night was a Lee Kum Kee Soy Sauce inspired cocktail.During the awards ceremony, Lee Kum Kee also featured a booth that highlighted its celebrated range of sauces and condiments, renowned for their authentic Asian flavours. Attendees enjoyed exquisite canapés of Lee Kum Kee Premium Oyster Sauce seasoned abalone and Lee Kum Kee Plum Sauce poached tomato, created by Chef Park Gun-Young and Chef Oh Se Wook, further illustrating the versatility and quality of Lee Kum Kee's offerings.Following the success of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, Lee Kum Kee is excited to announce its ongoing partnership in the upcoming The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, set to be held in Turin on 19 June, 2025. Additionally, the brand will support the inaugural North America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, while remaining committed to Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026."Building on the success of this year's awards, we are thrilled to continue our collaboration with 50 Best, further solidifying our dedication to promoting the richness of Asian culinary culture on a global scale," said Simon Cao.

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions, and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee's range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee's rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices, and "Constant Entrepreneurship" combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.





About Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants was launched in 2013 to celebrate gastronomy across the region and to provide diners around the globe with local insight and culinary recommendations.



The Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list is created by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of over 300 leaders in the restaurant industry across Asia, each selected for their expert opinion of Asia's restaurant scene. The Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list is published by William Reed, which also publishes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2002, and Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2013.



