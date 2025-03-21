Nila offers guests a rare taste of Indian coastal cuisine, bringing unique flavours and dining experiences to Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 March 2025 -ONYX Hospitality Group, a prominent management company in Southeast Asia specialising in hotels and resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences, is delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of, a Coastal Indian restaurant on the 4th floor of Amari Bangkok. This premium property offers exceptional hospitality and world-class amenities, providing an unparalleled experience in the heart of the city.Experience the rich, vibrant flavours of Coastal Indian cuisine, a culinary treasure from India's coastal regions, beautifully infused with Portuguese influences for a distinctive and exquisite taste. In celebration of's first anniversary, guests are invited to indulge in an 8-course Coastal Indian Tasting Menu, available with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, and offered throughout the year.ONYX Hospitality Group is driven by its vision to beBeyond accommodations, ONYX Hospitality Group also excels in spa services and the food and beverage industry.is one of the highlights under ONYX Hospitality Group's management, an Indian restaurant inspired by India's Coastal culinary heritage.showcases a culinary heritage deeply rooted in the cultural richness passed down from ancient artifact merchants, spice traders, and herbalists of Goa and the Malabar Coast of India.Every aspect ofis a tribute to the land it represents—from its name, derived from Malayalam, meaning "blue like the sea," to its décor, which evokes the warmth of a Goan home influenced by Portuguese heritage. The food and beverage menu stays true to Indian authenticity, featuring dishes crafted with Kerala's fragrant coconut. A standout is the spicy seafood curry from Goa—a dish that blends contemporary culinary techniques with the adventurous spirit of ancient traders, delivering a unique identity and a delightful experience in every bite.To celebrate its first anniversary,invites guests to explore a culinary journey, indulging in the rich flavours of Indian coastal cuisine with a thoughtfully curated menu. The experience begins with three exquisite appetisers, including, a beloved dish from India's west coast, particularly Gujarat. Made from soft, fluffy lentil flour, this delicacy is served with tropical fruits, sweet yogurt, and red chili jam, offering a harmonious balance of sweet, sour, and spicy in every bite.Next on the appetiser selection is, Mumbai's most sought-after street food. This crispy, fried, spicy mashed potato is wrapped in soft steamed dough, delivering a perfect balance of crunch and warmth in every bite. Another highlight is the, a South Indian take on the classic puff pastry. Made with soft, fine dough and filled with a spiced vegetable mixture, it is perfectly complemented by a tangy cranberry chutney, delivering a well-balanced fusion of flavours and spices.Another standout appetiser is, a Goan-style prawn marinated in fiery peri-peri chili peppers. Grilled over an open flame to perfection, it is served with smoked tomatoes and sweet chili chutney, creating an intense, tangy flavour. The peri-peri chili peppers, introduced to India by the Portuguese from Africa, give this dish a unique fusion of Goan and Portuguese influences.Next comes, a traditional Kerala dish featuring chicken drumsticks marinated in yogurt, red chilli, and Malabar spices. The chicken is then grilled and smoked to perfection, and served with pickled beetroot, shallots, and a refreshing mint sauce, offering a smoky, spicy, and aromatic flavour.Next is the, featuring grilled lamb chops topped with a rich Madras curry infused with the aromatic essence of truffle oil. Served alongside a tangy tomato sauce, this appetsier offers the freshness and aromatic flavours of Chennai with a touch of elegance.For the main course,offers a taste of Bengali tradition, where fish is an essential element. This classic Bengali sea bass curry is infused with bold, spicy flavours and is served with a velvety pumpkin puree seasoned in the aromatic(a blend of five spices). The dish provides a comforting and aromatic experience, making each bite a satisfying journey.Next, enjoy the, a signature main course from Bangalore, Karnataka. Tender chicken is cooked in ghee and a flavourful red chilli sauce, creating a rich, spicy, and aromatic taste. Served with, a crispy flatbread, this dish highlights the region's love for ghee-roasted delicacies, offering a rich, spicy, and aromatic coastal flavour.Mutton lovers will be in for a treat with, a rich Kerala-style mutton curry served with soft, flaky parotta. Packed with a generous amount of spices, this dish delivers a deep, aromatic flavour that is both hearty and impressive.is a delightful fusion dessert that combines the bold, outstandingly rich flavours of Coorg coffee with the creamy smoothness of Tiramisu. This classic South Indian twist on the traditional dessert offers a perfect ending to a delicious meal.For vegetarians,has thoughtfully adapted its menu with plant-based ingredients such as beans, tofu, and mushrooms. Highlights include, where wild mushrooms are stir-fried with Malabar spices, creating an aromatic and rich dish. Theis a traditional Bengali-style spicy curry paired with panchphoran-tempered pumpkin mash. Another standout is, a soy protein curry infused with aromatic spices, served with soft parotta.Additionally,offers a selection of signature cocktails inspired by coastal Indian ingredients and spirits. These drinks are crafted to provide a delightful drinking experience, allowing guests to enjoy their flavours, aromas, and beautiful presentation. The beverages at Nila range from refreshing, vibrant concoctions reminiscent of a bright seaside escape to bold, intense creations featuring cognac as the main ingredient, blended with traditional recipes—along with many more exquisite options.is more than just a restaurant; it's a legacy that brings the rich recipes and delights of India's coastal cities to life. The aromatic spices and contemporary cooking in every dish transport guests to a distant land, evoking the warmth of the sunshine and the refreshing waves of the blue sea. It's an experience unique toIndulge in Coastal Indian cuisine atrestaurant, located on the 4th floor of Amari Bangkok Hotel, every day from noon to midnight. For more information or to make a reservation, please call 0 2653 9000.The 8-course Coastal Indian Tasting Menu starts from THB 1600 ++ per person (approximately USD 56).Combine a stay at Amari Bangkok with an exceptional Coastal Indian dining experience atthrough the exclusivestarting from 5,600 THB per night (approximately USD 165), based on two sharing a Deluxe Room. Also included is daily breakfast at Amaya Food Gallery and one complimentary Indian lunch or dinner set at 'NILA' restaurant per person per stay. Minimum two-night stay. For more information and to book: www.amari.com/bangkok/special-offers/hotel-packages/nila-package For more information onFor more information on Amari Bangkok: www.amari.com/bangkok Hashtag: #ONYX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.