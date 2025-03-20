Ultra-Light Aluminum Frame – At just 19.5 kg, the high-quality aluminum frame makes maneuvering easy while ensuring durability and a sleek, modern aesthetic.

Hidden Long-Range Battery – The 36V 10Ah lithium battery delivers up to 100 km per charge, minimizing downtime with fast 4-hour charging for uninterrupted city rides.

Advanced Torque Sensor – Smart pedal assistance adjusts power output based on effort, ensuring smooth acceleration, improved efficiency, and a natural riding feel.

Premium City Tires: Smooth and Secure

The Chaoyang 700×42C city tires are engineered for urban roads, providing excellent grip, stability, and comfort. Reflective stripes enhance visibility at night.

Integrated Lighting System: See and Be Seen

Featuring a StVZO-compliant front light and rear brake light, the F700M ensures maximum visibility and safety in low-light conditions.

VELO Vintage Saddle: Comfort Meets Style

A thoughtfully designed VELO vintage saddle enhances long rides while adding a classic touch to the bike's modern aesthetic.



DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - Fafrees proudly presents the F700 Series, featuring the F700M and F700W —two premium city e-bikes designed for urban riders seeking efficiency, comfort, and modern aesthetics. Combining lightweight construction, intelligent features, and top-tier components, the F700 Series deliver a seamless and comfortable riding experience.The Fafrees F700 Series is designed to make urban commuting effortless, efficient, and enjoyable, combining lightweight construction with intelligent power management for a seamless riding experience.Shimano CUES 9-Speed Gearing: The Shimano CUES 9-speed system allows riders to smoothly adjust to different terrains, providing greater flexibility and control. Whether on steep inclines or flat roads, shifting gears is effortless and precise.Hydraulic Disc Brakes: For enhanced safety, the F700 series are equipped with high-performance hydraulic disc brakes, delivering quick and responsive braking in all weather conditions.The F700 Series are more than just an e-bike—it's a smart, stylish, and powerful companion for modern city life. With its cutting-edge features, high-quality components, and sleek design, the F700M is a good choice for urban riders seeking comfort, convenience, and performance.Website: www.fafreesebike.com Facebook: facebook.com/FafreesEbike Instagram: instagram.com/fafrees YouTube: youtube.com/@fafreesebike Hashtag: #Fafrees

About Fafrees

Redefining Effortless Urban Mobility.



Fafrees is a forward-thinking electric bike brand dedicated to making everyday transportation simple, seamless, and enjoyable. With a strong focus on effortless riding, Fafrees designs e-bikes that integrate smoothly into modern lifestyles, prioritizing comfort, practicality, and reliability.