Scottsdale, Arizona - Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025 - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc.("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has reached a binding agreement with Ronnie Strasser to buy 115 acre-feet of adjudicated and deeded water rights for USD $1,250,000. With this agreement, the Company now has under its control 282 acre-feet of adjudicated pumping rights for Sage Ranch. The payment for this agreement will be made from the proceeds from the Voya construction loan.The Company is further pleased to announce Ronnie Strasser will be joining the Company's Real Estate Advisory Board effective March 17, 2025.Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.Jeffrey J. CiachurskiChief Executive Officer and DirectorPhone: 949.903.5906

