SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2025 -the leading multi-currency corporate card and spend management platform for businesses by YouTrip, andworld's leading destination for short-form mobile videos, announced a strategic partnership to empower Singapore e-commerce businesses by providing enhanced support for their advertising and financial operations.Singapore's e-commerce sector is experiencing significant growth, with gross merchandise value (GMV) increasing from US$8 billion in 2023 to US$9 billion in 2024 according to Google, Temasek and Bain & Company's e-Conomy SEA 2024 . The rise of video commerce, now accounting for 20% of e-commerce GMV (up from less than 5% in 2022), further underscores the dynamic nature of online retail.Recognising the increasing demands of this market, YouBiz and TikTok for Business are joining forces to offer targeted support, helping local businesses maximise their marketing and advertising ROI, and streamline financial operations."Singapore's e-commerce landscape presents immense growth potential, yet businesses need more than just access to the market—they need the right strategic tools and comprehensive support to truly unlock their success," said Benedict Khong, General Manager of YouBiz. "This partnership with TikTok for Business is designed to bridge that gap. By seamlessly integrating YouBiz's innovative financial solutions—such as multi-currency accounts, unlimited 1% cashback on all expenditures, and cost-effective remittance services—with TikTok's dynamic advertising platform, we are empowering businesses to not only survive but thrive in the fast-evolving digital economy, providing them with a distinct competitive advantage."A key element to this partnership is an exclusive cashback scheme designed to provide e-commerce businesses with additional financial resources to optimise their TikTok advertising strategies. Under the joint scheme, new TikTok advertisers can receive up to US$100 in ad credits to facilitate campaign development, testing, and refinement.On top of that, businesses can enjoy up to 3% upsized cashback on TikTok ad spend with YouBiz, directly improving ROI and freeing up capital for strategic reinvestment and expansion. Businesses can also enjoy unlimited 1% cashback perpetually on all spending, beyond TikTok and digital advertising. Full partnership perks can be found at https://www.you.co/biz/tiktok-youbiz-partnership/ The partnership was unveiled at a joint event featuring a panel discussion, "Unlocking Growth on TikTok: Content, Ad and Financial Strategies for Success." Speakers shared insights on leveraging digital platforms for effective marketing campaigns and how financial solutions can provide a competitive advantage for sustainable growth.During the panel, Genecia Alluora, co-founder of local skincare brand Alluora, shared her experience in navigating TikTok advertising and the importance of financial tools in mitigating FX fees and earning cashback—savings that were previously unattainable with traditional financial solutions.With YouBiz's expense management platform, e-commerce can simplify their finance processes by enabling efficient payment processing, expense tracking, and reporting. With 0% FX fees and competitive remittance rates, YouBiz empowers e-commerce, and all businesses, to facilitate seamless international transactions by eliminating unnecessary hefty costs for cross-border operations.TikTok for Business allows marketers to manage and access advertising, creators, commerce and other marketing solutions in one place for quick collaboration and maximum flexibility.Through this partnership, YouBiz and TikTok for Business are committed to empowering e-commerce businesses in today's competitive market. By integrating financial and marketing solutions that return savings directly to businesses, they are driving growth, innovation, and long-term success in the digital economy.

