Reliable and Professional: Ming Tak Finance Offers Low Spreads and Stable Platforms to Support Traders in Achieving Consistent Profits

'

'

'

"

'

'

'

"

'

'

"

'

Wong Hou Yan (787%): Combined short-term trades with long-term trends, using Ming Tak Finance ' s stable spread to effectively navigate the volatility of the gold market.

s stable spread to effectively navigate the volatility of the gold market. Wong Chun Man (687%): Employed a swing trading strategy to capitalize on price fluctuations, benefiting from Ming Tak Finance ' s low spread and around-the-clock support.

'

'

'

'

0.15 USD Ultra-Low Spread: Minimizes trading costs, maximizing profit potential.

Stable Pricing, No Price Manipulation: Ensures a fair trading environment, even during market fluctuations.

Fast Deposit and Withdrawal: Flexible fund management for seizing optimal trading opportunities.

24/7 Trading Support: Professional customer service assistance available at any time.

Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange Society Membership & Hong Kong Customs Registration: Ensures fund security and regulatory support for traders.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 -Ming Tak Finances Gold Trading Competition has successfully concluded its preliminary round, with participants showcasing exceptional trading skills and strategies in a highly competitive environment. The competition highlights the advantages of Ming Tak Finances ultra-low spread of just 0.15 USD and its stable trading platform, confirming the substantial profit potential in the gold trading market. As a member of the Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange (Member No. 194), Ming Tak Finance provides physical gold and margin trading services, backed by the Hong Kong Customs Precious Metals Trader License (Registration No. A-B-23-07-00744). Ming Tak Finance has also received several prestigious industry awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Precious Metals Trading Platform Service Award from Capital Platform, and the Best Precious Metals Trading Platform award from iMoney Wealth Magazine.During the preliminary round, the champion achieved an incredible 1049% growth, with the total prize pool exceeding HKD 500,000, further solidifying the profitability of gold trading on a reliable platform.Champion: Chu Tak Shing (1049%) – Aggressive Strategy and Ming Tak Finances Stable Platform Lead to VictoryChu Tak Shing won the championship with a remarkable 1049% growth rate. He shared,I used an aggressive short-term strategy, taking full advantage of Ming Tak Finances low spread and reliable pricing system to achieve impressive returns in a volatile market." Chu highlighted Ming Tak Finances membership in the Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange Society, which provides a transparent and trusted trading environment, allowing him to stay stable and achieve excellent results even during market fluctuations. His success was driven by his precise strategy combined with the professional platform offered by Ming Tak Finance, which enabled him to achieve tenfold profits and secure the championship.Runner-up: Nam Sai Cheong Alex (849%) – Stable Strategy and Ming Tak Finances Reliable Pricing SystemNam Sai Cheong Alex secured second place with an 849% growth rate. He commented,Gold markets are highly volatile, but Ming Tak Finances low spread and stable pricing system helped me focus on my strategy and seize profit opportunities." Nam emphasized that Ming Tak Finances membership with the Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange Society gave him the confidence to rely on their platform for consistent profits in a competitive market.Third Place: Chan Chun Choi (823%) – Balancing Long-Term Stability with Risk ManagementChan Chun Choi claimed third place with an 823% growth rate. He noted,I prefer a stable long-term approach, and Ming Tak Finances transparent trading environment and low spread allowed me to manage risk effectively and achieve steady growth." As a licensed broker and member of the Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange Society, Chan appreciated the security and transparency provided by Ming Tak Finance.Other Top Performers:Looking Ahead: The Final Round Approaches – Ming Tak Finance Continues to Offer Opportunities for Stable ProfitsThe success of the preliminary round has demonstrated Ming Tak Finances ability to provide a stable trading environment, highlighting the profit potential of gold trading. The winnersachievements were not only due to their personal strategies but also thanks to the platforms low spread, stable pricing, and transparent trading environment. As the final round nears, participants will face even more opportunities and challenges, reinforcing Ming Tak Finances commitment to offering dependable support to all traders.Key Advantages of Ming Tak Finance Include:Join Ming Tak Finance today to experience a professional gold trading platform, unlock market opportunities, and prepare for the final round!Hashtag: #MingTakFinance #GoldTrading

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Ming Tak Finance: A Leading Gold Trading Platform with Low Spreads and Reliable Pricing

Ming Tak Finance is a Hong Kong Gold & Silver Exchange Society AA-class member (Member No. 194) and holds an A-class Precious Metals Trader license with Hong Kong Customs (Registration No. A-B-23-07-00744). As a leading platform for precious metals trading, we specialize in physical gold and margin trading services, committed to providing a stable, efficient, and transparent trading environment for all our clients.



With robust technological support and industry-leading transparency, Ming Tak Finance has built a strong reputation in precious metals trading, earning recognition such as the 2024 Excellence in Precious Metals Trading Platform Service Award from Capital Platform and the Best Precious Metals Trading Platform from iMoney Wealth Magazine.



Our professional team and innovative technology are dedicated to helping investors capitalize on market opportunities and achieve wealth growth. Whether you are an individual investor or an institutional client, Ming Tak Finance offers a reliable platform and excellent customer support to ensure a seamless and secure trading experience in the gold, silver, and other precious metals markets.