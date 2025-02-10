DFI Retail Group appoints Yoep Man as the new Chief Executive Officer for 7-Eleven for South China, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2025 - DFI Retail Group ('the Group') today announced the appointment of Yoep Man (Yoep) as Chief Executive Officer for 7-Eleven for South China, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore, effective immediately. In his new role, Yoep will lead the strategic direction and operations of the convenience retail business across these markets, driving innovation and growth to meet evolving customer needs. As part of his appointment, Yoep will also join the Group's Management Committee, contributing to the broader leadership of the organisation.Yoep brings over 20 years of retail industry leadership in food and FMCG across the Asia Pacific. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Food, Singapore, for DFI Retail Group, where he led the Giant, Cold Storage, CS Fresh and Jason's Deli brands. Under his leadership, these businesses achieved financial improvements, enhanced operational efficiencies and stronger market positioning despite a challenging retail environment."We are pleased to appoint Yoep as CEO of 7-Eleven for South China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore," said Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer of DFI Retail Group. "His appointment aligns perfectly with our customer-first approach, given his proven ability to enhance customer experiences and drive innovation. Yoep's success in leading our Food business in Singapore, coupled with his deep understanding of the Asian retail landscape, positions him well to accelerate 7-Eleven's growth. His expertise in digital transformation and operational excellence will be crucial in evolving our convenience retail offerings to meet and exceed customer expectations across these key markets."This appointment comes at an exciting time for 7-Eleven, with the business recording robust growth as it gains momentum in the growing ready-to-eat market and continues to elevate customer experiences through digital acceleration."I am excited to have the privilege to support 7-Eleven's growth and ambitions in the markets we serve," said Yoep Man, 7-Eleven CEO, DFI Retail Group. "I look forward to working with our teams and partners to deliver greater convenience, value and innovative experiences for our customers."Throughout his career, Yoep has played key roles in advancing business growth and operational success. This includes supporting the growth of Sam's Club business at Walmart China and the expansion of Dutch-based retailer SPAR into China, Indonesia, Thailand and Mongolia.Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #DFI #7Eleven

