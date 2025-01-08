"A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025" Highlight Events and Activities

ONESIAM Global Visitor Card Privileges and Registration

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2025 - This Chinese New Year, global visitors to Bangkok can look forward to an unforgettable celebration as the city's most iconic destinations come alive with grand festivities under the themeFrom, travelers from around the world are invited to immerse themselves in a unique multicultural experience across six of Bangkok's premier locations:This year's festivities are extra special, as Thailand celebrates the. Global visitors will be treated to spectacular entertainment, exclusive shopping promotions, and captivating cultural performances that honor the deep, long-established ties between the two nations.Celebrate an unforgettable Chinese New Year in Bangkok with exclusive experiences across the city's most iconic destinations.At, the epicenter of luxury shopping and entertainment, from, visitors will experience three stunning highlights inspired by the allure of Dunhuang, a key oasis on the ancient Silk Road. In collaboration with the, this is the first time these incredible showcases are brought to Southeast Asia. Immerse in captivating installations that bring the ancient arts and culture of Dunhuang to life, enjoy theperformances by the esteemedfrom China, and be awed by the spectacular lion and dragon dances by the, one of Thailand's oldest and most respected troupes.Meanwhile, from, a trendsetting hub for global creativity, invites visitors to explore the world of art toys at the debut of Southeast Asia's first-ever, a unique collaboration by Siam Center x TOYZEROPLUS. Art toy enthusiasts can meet the creators, participate in workshops, discover cutting-edge digital installations, and grab exclusive art toy drops, including limited-edition Chinese New Year collections. In a rare opportunity, fans ofcan design their own 3D models with a minimum spend—an unforgettable memento for the new year.For those seeking culinary delights,offers a must-visit destination with a range offrom renowned eateries, all prepared to usher in luck and prosperity for the year ahead.Over at, a globally renowned destination on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, an extraordinary cultural celebration takes place from. The 1,400-square-meter outdoor space at River Park transforms into a breathtaking showcase of Thai-Chinese heritage, adorned with thematic decorations inspired by the prosperous streets of, evoking the vibrant atmosphere of these iconic locations. Global visitors will enjoy unique collaborations between, famous for his iconic "chubby woman" sculptures, and. The event also features thrilling Chinese acrobat performances, a grand pagoda for worshiping the sacred, and mesmerizing dance routines by the. Culinary delights await visitors at a food market offering both, showcasing the rich flavors of these two vibrant cultures.Lastly,invites visitors to enjoy Chinese New Year-themed premiums with a minimum spend, adding even more excitement to their shopping experience.Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to be part of an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration in Bangkok!Global visitors are encouraged to apply for theto unlock a wealth of exclusive privileges, promotions, and services across six renowned malls, along with partner benefits extending beyond the shopping experience. The card offers, spanning shopping, dining, and attractions. Additionally, enjoy asuch as Paragon Department Store, Siam Takashimaya, Gourmet Market, and Discovery Selection, along withand exclusive access to free Wi-Fi and tourist lounges.To access global visitor privileges and much more, please apply for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card at https://app.onesiam.com/4h6O76y "We are excited to bring togetherfor this special Chinese New Year campaign, a true reflection of ONESIAM Global's strong connections across industries such as hospitality, airlines, telecom, and finance. From January 14 to February 2, visitors can enjoy a range of exclusive privileges through the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card, includingusers will also receive a complimentary memento and enjoy free roaming services at the Tourist Service Center at Siam Paragon. We are grateful for the opportunity to offer these memorable experiences to our global visitors," saidWith exclusive shopping privileges, remarkable cultural showcases, and one-of-a-kind entertainment,is the perfect experience for those seeking to access the extraordinary this festive season. Be a part of the celebration and immerse yourself in the excitement.For more information, please visit https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/happening/6302/onesiam-a-prosperous-chinese-new-year-2025/

Siam Piwat Company Limited

Siam Piwat is a leading retail and real estate developer that owns Bangkok's top destinations, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok. Siam Piwat has 50 subsidiaries across seven core businesses: real estate development, department stores, retail, food and beverage, venue management, digital platforms, and business support.



Over the past six decades, Siam Piwat has played a significant role in shaping Bangkok's retail landscape and is recognized for creating iconic and innovative retail models, with the goal of consistently delivering extraordinary experiences that delight and inspire all customers.



ONESIAM is Siam Piwat's premier guest experience program, crafted to deliver extraordinary experiences, world-class services, and innovative platforms that elevate the journey across its six iconic destinations. ONESIAM Global, a specialized extension of this program, is tailored specifically for international visitors. The ONESIAM Global Visitor Card is the key to accessing extraordinary privileges, offers, and experiences, providing guests with more discounts than regular visitors. It offers exclusive benefits not only across the six malls but also from a network of partners beyond the 6 malls. Additionally, guests enjoy extra services to facilitate their journey and gain privileges worldwide through a global partner network.



