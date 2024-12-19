SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - In the spirit of giving and togetherness, CKS Property Consultants, a property valuation company in Singapore, participated in a heartwarming Christmas celebration at Hope Centre Singapore on 6th December 2024.Hope Centre Singapore is a non-profit voluntary welfare organisation established in 1997. Held at the Centre’s location at 806 King George’s Avenue, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event saw 30 youths and 30 seniors take part in various engaging activities, supported by CKS staff and the Centre’s volunteers. The participants were divided into groups to enjoy customised activities for youths and seniors. Highlights included lively group games, Christmas craft-making sessions, and a spirited round of BINGO. To foster a sense of community and fun, competitions were held to showcase the best craft creations, with prizes awarded to the winners.Adding a sweet touch to the day, CKS sponsored cupcakes for all attendees, further spreading festive cheer. Seniors also enjoyed a relaxed get-together, sharing conversations and laughter with the volunteers.As part of the community engagement programme, CKS pledged $3,000 to sponsor Christmas gifts for 30 children and to support Hope Centre Singapore’s ongoing programmes. The advance Christmas gifts were a memorable highlight for the youths, who received presents of their choice.“This event was deeply fulfilling for all of us at CKS. It strengthened our team bonds and reminded us of the importance of enhancing the well-being of the community,” said Ednas Wong, Associate Director of the company.The event was a success, not only in spreading holiday joy but also in reinforcing CKS’s dedication to making a difference in the community. The interactions with seniors highlighted the importance of giving time and attention to those in need, while the youth activities inspired a spirit of creativity and camaraderie.“By engaging with individuals from all walks of life, we aim to promote inclusivity and kindness, building strong connections within the community. We look forward to organising more meaningful initiatives in the future,” said Ednas Wong, Associate Director of the company.CKS aims to continue its efforts in giving back to society with future CSR outreach programmes. Plans include involving staff members’ families in upcoming initiatives to further extend the reach of meaningful activities.For those who missed the event but wish to contribute, Hope Centre Singapore welcomes volunteers and donations to support its programmes. Donations received between 9 November 2024 and 31 January 2025 will directly fund the Bread and Bursary With Love programme for the next 2-3 years.For more details about supporting the non-profit organisation, visit Hope Centre Singapore's website Hashtag: #Volunteersanddonations #CSR #Christmascelebration #Non-profitvoluntarywelfareorganisation #Community #Well-being

About CKS Property Consultants

Formerly known as Cheong Koon Seng Auctioneers & Valuers, CKS Property Consultants specialises in property valuation and estate agency services in Singapore. The valuation team at CKS Property Consultants consists of licensed valuers accredited by the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers (SISV). Collectively, the team brings over 100 years of combined experience in property valuation.

