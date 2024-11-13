The solution



This year's global Sustainability Winner aims to make weather forecasting more eco-friendly. AirXeed Radiosonde is a reusable device tackling the amount of e-waste created by single-use radiosondes on the market. It also aims to increase the amount of atmospheric data these devices collect, improving quality of forecasting.



Young engineers Shane Kyi Hla Win and Danial Sufiyan Bin Shaiful, from the Singapore University of Technology and Design, drew inspiration from nature to create airXeed Radiosonde. Their focus was to improve the descent and end-of-life of a radiosonde to make them reusable, reducing e-waste and minimising pollution in remote areas.



The team used the autorotation of maple seeds in their solution. A maple seed's asymmetrical shape creates lift and drag, allowing it to spin like a helicopter as it falls. Shane and Danial applied this principle to their radiosonde design, enabling it to spiral during descent. This not only slows the device, preventing damage upon impact with the ground, but also increases the likelihood of it landing in an accessible location, making retrieval and reuse easier. The team used machine learning to optimise this design for the best flight performance. AirXeed's controlled descent allows it to collect and transmit more atmospheric data to weather stations, as traditional radiosondes cannot do this.



Shane and Danial prioritised sustainability in their material choice, using balsa wood and foam for the lightweight wing and cowling. Modular components allow for easy replacement and recycling of worn parts, catering to industry needs.



On what's next for the team, Danial said: "With the Award's recognition, we hope to connect with experts in the weather industry, secure partnerships and attract funding to further test and develop our design. It's a huge boost in our journey towards turning airXeed Radiosonde into a fully realised solution that can reduce electronic waste and make weather monitoring smarter and more sustainable."



There are 1,300 weather stations around the world[5], and it's predicted they release at least two single-use radiosondes per day. So, over a year, almost one million radiosondes are released, costing $190million and estimated to cause 48 tonnes of e-waste[6].These devices are crucial to the rapidly growing weather forecasting industry, valued at over $2.25 billion in 2023[7] and projected to reach approximately $5.23 billion by 2032[8]. This growth is driven by the rising demand for precise weather forecasting across sectors like agriculture, energy, transportation, and aviation. Extreme weather events have increased the demand for better forecasting systems too.​