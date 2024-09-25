Advances in intelligent data infrastructure enable simplicity, powerful high-end capabilities, and affordability for enterprise storage

Simplicity : Customers will be able to leverage a storage solution so simple that anyone can deploy, manage, and upgrade it. With deployment in minutes and provisioning in seconds, adopting ASA systems is fast and hassle-free. And day-to-day management, driven by built-in AIOps and deep integration with VMware, consists of just a few steps that anyone can handle.

: Customers will be able to leverage a storage solution so simple that anyone can deploy, manage, and upgrade it. With deployment in minutes and provisioning in seconds, adopting ASA systems is fast and hassle-free. And day-to-day management, driven by built-in AIOps and deep integration with VMware, consists of just a few steps that anyone can handle. Power : IT teams can use the new systems to accelerate VMware and database apps with market-leading performance, proven reliability, and intelligent data management. The ASA A-Series delivers abundant performance and efficiency, from millions of IOPs to consistent sub-millisecond latency. With advanced features like scale-out clustering, seamless workload balancing, a "six 9s" availability guarantee, the Ransomware Recovery Guarantee from NetApp, and application-aware backup, users get market-leading storage that is ready to power and consolidate their block workloads.

: IT teams can use the new systems to accelerate VMware and database apps with market-leading performance, proven reliability, and intelligent data management. The ASA A-Series delivers abundant performance and efficiency, from millions of IOPs to consistent sub-millisecond latency. With advanced features like scale-out clustering, seamless workload balancing, a "six 9s" availability guarantee, the Ransomware Recovery Guarantee from NetApp, and application-aware backup, users get market-leading storage that is ready to power and consolidate their block workloads. Affordability: Organizations will get unmatched value with a 25-50 percent lower upfront price and better return on investment over time. With this pricing, organizations can modernize to simple, powerful all-flash storage with industry-leading raw-to-effective storage efficiency while meeting budget limits. And low power consumption can increase savings while low operational overhead slashes the total cost of ownership (TCO) over time.

New FAS Systems : NetApp has added to its portfolio of hybrid flash storage arrays with new FAS 70 midrange and FAS 90 high-end FAS systems. NetApp FAS is ideal for achieving a low cost of data over its lifecycle by auto-tiering cold data. These systems deliver affordable, yet high-performing backup storage, enabling a secure cyber vault for recovery from ransomware attacks.

: NetApp has added to its portfolio of hybrid flash storage arrays with new FAS 70 midrange and FAS 90 high-end FAS systems. NetApp FAS is ideal for achieving a low cost of data over its lifecycle auto-tiering cold data. These systems deliver affordable, yet high-performing backup storage, enabling a secure cyber vault for recovery from ransomware attacks. Updates to Cloud Volumes ONTAP® : NetApp ONTAP Autonomous Ransomware Protection (ARP) and WORM are available for no additional cost with Cloud Volumes ONTAP (CVO). NetApp customers' CVO licenses now include ONTAP's industry-leading cyber security features—no additional license needed—strengthening IT teams' ability to fight ransomware attacks.

: NetApp ONTAP Autonomous Ransomware Protection (ARP) and WORM are available for no additional cost with Cloud Volumes ONTAP (CVO). NetApp customers' CVO licenses now include ONTAP's industry-leading cyber security features—no additional license needed—strengthening IT teams' ability to fight ransomware attacks. Enhancements to Native Cloud Services : There are now new features generally available for two of NetApp's native cloud storage services, Google Cloud NetApp Volumes and Azure NetApp Files. For Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, the Premium and Extreme service levels now can provision large volumes starting at 15TiB that can be scaled up to 1PiB dynamically in increments of 1GiB. Additionally, Google Cloud customers can achieve cost savings through auto tiering, which efficiently moves less frequently accessed data to lower-cost storage service levels. Azure NetApp Files now has new features for cost effective pricing and enhanced reliability. Azure customers can achieve cost savings through cool access auto tiering, which efficiently moves less frequently accessed data to lower-cost storage services. Additionally, users can improve data availability with cross-zone replication, enhancing data protection by replicating volumes across Azure availability zones.

: There are now new features generally available for two of NetApp's native cloud storage services, Google Cloud NetApp Volumes and Azure NetApp Files. For Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, the Premium and Extreme service levels now can provision large volumes starting at 15TiB that can be scaled up to 1PiB dynamically in increments of 1GiB. Additionally, Google Cloud customers can achieve cost savings through auto tiering, which efficiently moves less frequently accessed data to lower-cost storage service levels. Azure NetApp Files now has new features for cost effective pricing and enhanced reliability. Azure customers can achieve cost savings through cool access auto tiering, which efficiently moves less frequently accessed data to lower-cost storage services. Additionally, users can improve data availability with cross-zone replication, enhancing data protection by replicating volumes across Azure availability zones. New Features for BlueXP: NetApp released new features and updates to BlueXP to make unified management in a hybrid multicloud world simpler for IT. BlueXP's newest software updates streamline the ONTAP upgrade process with a service that identifies potential candidates, validates compatibility, reports on recommendations and benefits, and executes selected updates through intuitive wizards.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2024 - NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced the release of its new all-flash NetApp ASA A-Series storage systems, optimized for block storage, to enable storage modernization for every organization. With these new systems and continued advancements to NetApp's intelligent data infrastructure, customers no longer need to make tradeoffs between operational simplicity, high-end capabilities, and affordability in their storage.The new all-flash NetApp ASA A-Series systems are positioned to help customers manage their most advanced block storage workloads by providing three key benefits:To support the new ASA A-Series, NetApp has enhanced its Data Infrastructure Insights service, formerly Cloud Insights, to elevate the monitoring and analysis capabilities for the ASA platform. With these updates, customers can better manage visibility, optimization and reliability for their data infrastructure to increase savings and performance."Our customers tell us that the demands on their infrastructure keep intensifying so they need storage systems that deliver real value through power, affordability and simplicity," said Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Storage at NetApp. "With the new NetApp ASA A-Series systems, our customers can modernize their operations to meet the demands of more powerful workloads on block storage without having to choose between operational simplicity and high-end capabilities. Simpler operations at an affordable price point ensure our customers have the time and resources to apply their powerful storage systems to drive innovation across their business."In addition to the ASA A-Series, NetApp is continuing to advance intelligent data infrastructure with the release of several new enhancements to its portfolio, including:"What sets NetApp apart is not just the strength of its storage systems, as displayed by its new ASA A-Series, but also its comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support data operations both on-premises and in the cloud," said Simon Robinson, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, part of TechTarget. "The definition of value is changing for IT customers. It isn't just about price or performance anymore; it's both. Organizations are running increasingly advanced workloads but need to do so with budgets that they can sustain for the long term. By packaging incredible simplicity for block storage workloads with impressive performance and affordable TCO in its ASA A-Series, NetApp is giving organizations the tools they need to succeed in the era of data and intelligence."Hashtag: #NetApp

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry's best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.



