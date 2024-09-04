State-of-the-art facility based in Singapore aims to accelerate adoption of Robotics and AI across Southeast Asia through training and education, improving access to new healthcare technologies and delivering better care experiences across the region

SINGAPORE - Media Outreach Newswire - 4 September 2024 - Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, expands the capabilities of Medtronic Customer eXperience Center (MCXC) in Singapore with the opening of its first Robotics Experience Studio in Southeast Asia. This underscores the commitment of Medtronic to enhance access to new technologies through collaboration, training and education within the healthcare ecosystem. The opening ceremony was held today in the presence of Jacqueline Poh, Managing Director of Singapore Economic Development Board, Sarah McGrath, Ambassador, Embassy of Ireland in Singapore, Majid Kaddoumi, Senior Vice President and President, Medtronic Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia-Pacific (EurAsia) and leading healthcare professionals from America, Korea, Singapore and India.Since the opening of MCXC in November 2022, Medtronic has made substantial strides in medical education and upskilling, having trained more than 2,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs) across Asia and conducted nearly 1,400 training and experience sessions. The addition of the Robotics Experience Studio is set to amplify these efforts by providing cutting-edge resources for HCPs to hone their skills in robotic-assisted procedures and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.The launch event brought together leading medical experts from around the world and featured a panel discussion on the topic of the future of Robotics and AI in healthcare. Titled "The future of Robotics and AI in the healthcare landscape – a Global and Asian perspective", the dialogue highlighted how Robotics and AI technologies are transforming healthcare, and the unique challenges and opportunities present in Asia's diverse healthcare landscape, where rapid population growth and increasing life expectancy are driving demand for more personalized and sophisticated treatments. The discussion also included the readiness of current healthcare organizations, professionals, and systems to adopt Robotics and AI technologies, and the anticipated efforts to facilitate this adoption.The advancement of medical technology in Robotics and AI have demonstrated significant improvements in patient outcomes which include reduced complications, faster recovery times and improved precision in surgical interventions. However, despite significant economic growth in some parts of Asia, the provision of equitable and accessible healthcare is still an ongoing challenge in the region., emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion in accelerating the adoption of advanced medical solutions and improving access to quality healthcare across Asia. "By enhancing our presence in this region, we're not only tapping into the world's most rapidly growing markets but also fostering a collaborative ecosystem. The Robotics Experience Studio will enable Medtronic to work closely with local stakeholders including healthcare providers, academia, industry forums and government to further bring new technologies closer to Asia for better patient outcomes," he stated.Expressing strong support for the initiative,noted, "Medtronic's latest investment underscores Singapore's role as a leading hub for healthcare innovation and talent in Asia Pacific. The Robotics Experience Studio builds on Medtronic's manufacturing and regional headquarters activities in Singapore to position for the evolving needs of its customers in the areas of robotics and AI for healthcare. We look forward to deepening our long-standing partnership with Medtronic."said, "Asia's healthcare landscape is poised for significant growth, driven by demographic shifts and increasing demand for advanced medical technologies. Breaking down physical barriers to education and opening new frontiers of experience is key. The Robotics Experience Studio is an effort by Medtronic to bring technologies close-to-market and support skill enhancement in Southeast Asia. We look forward to meaningfully contributing to improving healthcare access and addressing the growing need in Asia for skill building and more efficient healthcare delivery. We believe that our innovative approach to medical and surgical education will shape the future of healthcare, transform patient care and outcomes, and positively impact health outcomes for millions in Asia."MCXC distinguishes through its innovative approach to medical training, offering a unique, non-tissue and cadaver-free experience. With training available over 20 different platforms, the Center leverages a variety of advanced simulator models to deliver comprehensive education. A Micra XR training program utilizes a blended learning methodology that combines holographic procedural animations with relevant physical model. This approach enables healthcare professionals to gain a deep understanding of the therapeutic principles and applications of Micra leadless pacemaker. To-date, Micra XR training app is approved in 155 countries and has drawn nearly 1,550 healthcare professionals from a diverse array of countries including the Philippines, Singapore, Egypt, South Africa, Poland, Hungary, and beyond. For more information about MCXC, please visit the official website Hashtag: #Medtronic #Healthcare #Robotics #AI #Surgery

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Medtronic plc

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.



Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

