At the middle section of the Jinshanling Great Wall, workers used drones to transport construction materials such as blue bricks and lime, preparing for the risk removal and reinforcement of Gaojian Tower and Xiyu Tower. According to reports, due to the precipitous terrain with steep slopes and narrow paths of the Great Wall, construction materials were traditionally transported by humans and mules, which took more than 40 minutes for a round trip. However, using drones for transportation, with a capacity of nearly 75 to 150 pounds per trip and a round trip every 3 minutes, it only takes about a dozen minutes to complete the mule transport volume once time.