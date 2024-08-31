Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024 - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("Captiva Verde") a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symboland further listed on the US OTC Market under the symbolannounces that the Company has entered into a share repurchase agreement (the "") with its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1435300 B.C. Ltd. (""), Ronnie Strasser ("") and certain shareholders of the Company listed in Schedule "A" thereto (the ""), pursuant to which the Company expects to, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, transfer its interest in Sonny Sports Holdco to Strasser and the other Purchasing Shareholders in exchange for the Purchasing Shareholders arranging for the return of an aggregate of 89,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each common share, a "") to the treasury of the Company for cancellation at a deemed price of $0.02 per Common Share and an aggregate of 55,000,000 Common Share purchase warrants (each, a "") for cancellation at a deemed price of $0.00001 per Warrant.: "In connection with the Repurchase Agreement, the Company will enter into an option agreement (the "") with Strasser and certain shareholders of the Company (collectively, the ""), pursuant to which the Strasser Group will grant to the Company the option to identify purchasers of up to 37,000,000 Common Shares beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by any member of the Strasser Group at a price of C$0.02 per Common Share.Additionally, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Repurchase Agreement, the Company will enter into a debt assumption and settlement agreement (the "") with Strasser and Sonny Sports Holdco, pursuant to which the Company will assume C$858,249.09 of liabilities owed to Strasser and his affiliates by Sonny Sports Holdco under a consulting agreement dated August 31, 2023, between Sonny Sports Holdco and Strasser (the ""), and settle the Consulting Assumed Indebtedness in exchange for 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (each, a "") expected to be issued to the Company in satisfaction of a portion of the debt owed by Greenbriar Capital (U.S.) LLC ("") to the Company under the joint venture settlement agreement between the Company and Greenbriar USA dated June 22, 2023, as amended August 21, 2023. The Company will also enter into a mutual release (the "" and, collectively with the Option Agreement and the Consulting Debt Assumption and Settlement Agreement, the "") with Sonny Sports Holdco, Jeffrey J. Ciachurski, and Strasser, pursuant to which, among other things and subject to certain limitations, the Company will release Sonny Sports Holdco and Strasser from all claims and Sonny Sports Holdco and Strasser will release the Company and Jeffrey J. Ciachurski from all claims.The completion of the transactions contemplated by, or in connection with, the Repurchase Agreement and the Ancillary Agreements is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. The transactions described herein may not close on the terms described above or at all.Jeffrey CiachurskiChief Executive Officer and DirectorCell: (949) 903-5906E-mail: [email protected]

