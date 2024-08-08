Chen Zhi Scholarship Recognized as Best CSR Program

Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, has been honored with the 'Leading Personality of the Year' award. Under his leadership, Prince Group has become a major contributor to Cambodia's economic landscape.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 - Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Chairman of Prince Holding Group, has been honored with the 'Leading Personality of the Year' award at The Global Economics Awards 2024. This recognition highlights his visionary leadership and the significant positive impact Prince Group continues to have on Cambodia's economic and social landscape.Furthermore, the, has been acclaimed as the 'Best CSR Program,' reflecting the Group's steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development.Under's guidance, Prince Holding Group has become a pivotal player in Cambodia's economy. The Group's diverse portfolio, which includes real estate development, financial services, and consumer products, contributes significantly to the nation's economic growth and job creation.Gabriel Tan,, remarked on the accolades: "This recognition is a testament to our Chairman Chen Zhi's visionary leadership and the Group's dedication to being a socially responsible corporate citizen. It underscores our dedication to making a positive impact on Cambodian society. The Chen Zhi Scholarship, named in honor of our chairman, is particularly dear to us as it embodies our mission to empower the next generation of leaders through education."Chen Zhi's leadership is distinguished not only by his business acumen but also by his deep commitment to philanthropy. His vision for a prosperous Cambodia is realized through numerous community initiatives under the Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Group.The Chen Zhi Scholarship Program, a cornerstone of Prince Group's comprehensive CSR strategy, commits $2 million over seven years to support 400 university students in Cambodia. The program offers scholarships, internships, and professional development opportunities in fields such as civil engineering, media and communication, and hospitality.The Global Economics Awards celebrate excellence across various sectors, recognizing the achievements of outstanding leaders and organizations worldwide.Hashtag: #ChenZhi #PrinceHoldingGroup #ChenZhiScholarship #CSR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.



Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.



Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.



Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.



